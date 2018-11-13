Kohli, Bumrah maintain No. 1 spot in latest ICC ODI rankings

Kohli and Bumrah maintained their top spot in the latest rankings update

India's Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah maintained their numero uno spots in the latest ICC ODI rankings, announced after the New Zealand-Pakistan and Australia-South Africa series.

Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor achieved a career-best ranking after a fruitful series against Pakistan, where he posted back-to-back 80+ scores. The knocks helped him jump three places to third, behind Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“It's obviously nice to achieve a high ranking, but at the same time I hope there're a few more runs left in me,” Taylor told ICC.

India's Shikhar Dhawan also moved up by one place to eighth, while SA's Faf du Plessis gathered enough points to move up three places to the seventh spot. Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman was also a notable gainer, moving up by six places to reach 11th, garnering his career-best points tally.

In the bowling rankings, there was no change in the top-3 as Bumrah, Rashid Khan and Kuldeep Yadav maintained the first three positions. Leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Adil Rashid moved three places up in synchronization and ended up joint fifth, while Kagiso Rabada stationed himself on the fourth spot.

Dale Steyn, who made a sensational comeback into the South African ODI setup, and was seen bowling like in his heyday, moved up as many as nine places to reach the 15th spot in the rankings. His teammate Imran Tahir slipped four places to 11, so did Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood, who ended on the 9th spot.

Here are the complete rankings:

Batting:

#1 Virat Kohli

#2 Rohit Sharma

#3 Ross Taylor

#4 Joe Root

#5 Babar Azam

#6 David Warner

#7 Faf du Plessis

#8 Shikhar Dhawan

#9 Kane Williamson

#10 Quinton de Kock

Bowling

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

#2 Rashid Khan

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

#4 Kagiso Rabada

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal

= #5Adil Rashid

#7 Trent Boult

#8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

#9 Josh Hazlewood

#10 Mustafizur Rahman