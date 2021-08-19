Joe Root and Virat Kohli enjoying contrasting fortunes in gripping Test series between England and India 

Virat Kohli and Joe Root are enjoying contrasting fortunes as the battle for supremacy between India and England sees Kohli's side take a 1-0 lead into the third Test match.

Kohli led his team to victory on an extraordinary final day of the second Test. Joe Root's side had started as slight favorites after a fantastic unbeaten 180 from the England captain had given his team a narrow first innings lead.

However, a record ninth wicket partnership between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took the game away from England and into the hands of Kohli's relentless side who took full advantage, bowling England out for just 120 to win the match.

Joe Root is in fine form with the bat but struggled with his captaincy during the second Test match

Following England's shocking defeat, Root took responsibility as captain, acknowledging that he got his tactics wrong when bowling to India's tailenders on the final morning.

Joe Root admits he could have done things "slightly differently" after India's tail took the game away from England #ENGvIND https://t.co/He4VrwIsV8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 16, 2021

In contrast to Root, Virat Kohli got his tactics spot on, leading his team with the aggressiveness and intensity that has become a trademark of Kohli's team. Quite simply, Kohli showed the tactical awareness that had been so sorely lacking from Root earlier in the day to lead his side to a famous victory.

India captains with multiple Test wins in England:



👉 Kapil Dev

👉 Virat Kohli



End of list.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/0a6BLzsBDy — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 16, 2021

The rest of the team has made up for Kohli's poor form with the bat

But what has been so fascinating about the fortunes of Virat Kohli and Joe Root is their individual contributions with the bat. Joe Root has been in simply stunning form while Virat Kohli has struggled.

In four innings Root has scored 386 runs, averaging a spectacular 128.66. Virat Kohli, by contrast, has struggled, scoring just 62 runs across three innings at an average of 20.66.

The difference between the two players has been the talent they have at their disposal. England's batsmen have struggled, with Root often finding himself at the crease after cheap dismissals for the likes of Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed. India's top order has been outstanding, easing the pressure off Kohli, who has been searching for his best form.

Having players in form around him has allowed Virat Kohli to remain focused on his captaincy. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for Root, who looked drained on the field on the final morning as England's bowling attack became increasingly desperate for a crucial breakthrough.

Often when a captain is struggling for form it affects their leadership on the field, but in a strange quirk of fate the opposite seems to be true for Virat Kohli and Joe Root in this absorbing Test match series.

The worry for Joe Root and England is that if Virat Kohli finds something close to his best form, India will be even harder to beat than they have been in the first two matches.

It will be fascinating to see how this battle develops over the next three Tests.

Edited by Prem Deshpande