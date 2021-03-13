Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson’s unique connection with the dates of WTC final

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is all set to be played between India and New Zealand at Southampton's Ageas Bowl Stadium from June 18-22. A unique connection has emerged between the WTC final dates and the captains of the two teams for the final.

While Indian captain Virat Kohli has No. 18 on his Team India Test jersey, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson sports No. 22 on his back.

Renowned cricket statistician Mohandas Menon shared about the amazing coincidence through a post on his Twitter account. He shared an image of Kohli and Williamson in their respective jerseys and wrote:

“India & New Zealand will play the inaugural ICC #WorldTestChampionship #WTCFinal at Southampton's Ageas Bowl Stadium from June 18-22, 2021… The captains, however, have already a say in respect to the match dates… #IndvNZ #NZvInd #WTC21.”

India and New Zealand progressed to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), staving off competition from England and Australia.

WTC final moved from Lord’s to Southampton

The ICC confirmed earlier this week that the India-New Zealand match will be played in a bio-secure bubble at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22.

The decision to change the venue from Lord’s to Southampton was taken jointly by the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The change will reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and ensure the safety of everyone involved. The ICC official statement read:

“The decision, taken by the ICC Board, follows discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) where a range of options were considered to ensure the inaugural final could be staged safely with the potential impact of COVID-19 minimised for all involved.”

The ICC also hinted at the possibility of a limited number of fans being allowed at the stadium.

“Should the UK government’s phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures proceed as planned, it is anticipated that a limited number of fans will be allowed into the Hampshire Bowl to watch the final.”

On the decision to choose Southampton as the venue, ICC further said:

“Southampton provides world-class playing and training facilities, giving both teams the best possible environment in which to prepare. The on-site accommodation will significantly reduce the risk around COVID-19 transmission and better protect the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the final.”

The Kiwis became the first team to qualify for the WTC final after Australia postponed their scheduled Test tour of South Africa. India, on the other hand, confirmed their berth by defeating England 3-1 in the four-match Test series at home.