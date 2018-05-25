Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Virat Kohli is not a machine, says Ravi Shastri

    Kohli will now go through a rehabilitation process at the NCA in Bengaluru

    Sankalp Srivastava
    FEATURED WRITER
    News 25 May 2018, 16:11 IST
    763

    The Delhi-born batsman was scheduled to play six matches for Surrey, including three four-day matches in the County Championship
    Kohli has featured in 47 out of the 59 international matches that Team India has played between June 2017 and May 2018

    Indian national cricket team's coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of captain Virat Kohli after it was announced that the batsman would miss out on his County stint with Surrey due to a neck injury, one which he sustained playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

    The Delhi-born batsman was scheduled to play six matches for Surrey, including three four-day matches in the County Championship.

    “(He had to skip the county stint) because he is not a top dog,” Ravi Shastri said.

    “He is not a machine but a human being. It is not a case of putting rocket fuel up his backside and getting him on the park. Even a top dog can’t be given rocket fuel up his backside.”

    Kohli has featured in 47 out of the 59 international matches that Team India has played between June 2017 and May 2018. He featured in all the 14 matches for his IPL franchise RCB as well. The right-handed batsman's workload, as a result, was a cause of concern for the BCCI with some very important overseas tours coming up.

    The 29-year-old will now go through a rehabilitation process and a fitness test has been scheduled for 15th June at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as well. Kohli's next big assignment would be the England tour which starts with a three-match T20 series on 3rd July.

    A BCCI statement stated: "Kohli will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. He will begin training and subsequently undergo a fitness test in Bengaluru from 15 June. The BCCI medical team is confident that Mr Kohli will regain full fitness ahead of India's upcoming tours to Ireland and England."

    India Tour of England 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
