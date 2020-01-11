Virat Kohli notches up another record during third T20I against Sri Lanka

Kohli became the fastest captain to reach 11,000 international runs (requiring only 196 innings)

Breaking records is not a new thing for Virat Kohli and he broke another one in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, becoming the quickest captain to reach 11,000 international runs. Also, he is only the sixth skipper to achieve the landmark.

King Kohli is the second Indian to achieve this feat (the other being MS Dhoni) and is quicker than any of the other five on this exclusive list, requiring only 196 innings to notch up the '11K' figure. The other skippers to achieve this feat were Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni, Allan Border, Graeme Smith, and Ricky Ponting.

As a skipper, Ponting scored 15,440 in 324 matches, Smith’s 14,878 runs came in 286 matches, Fleming scored 11,561 runs in 303 matches, Dhoni’s 11,207 runs came in 332 matches, and Border scored 11,062 runs in 271 matches.

The record was previously held by Punter, who had achieved the feat in 252 innings, while Dhoni required 324 innings to do so.

At the MCA Stadium, India managed to post a mammoth score of 201 in their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from openers KL Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52). Manish Pandey (31* off 18 balls) and Shardul Thakur (22* off 8 balls) provided the Indian innings with an explosive finish.

In reply, Sri Lanka fell way short, getting bowled out for 123 and handing India a 2-0 series win. Pacer Navdeep Saini was adjudged as the Man of the Series.