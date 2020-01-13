Virat Kohli one century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's massive record

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Kohli has scored 19 ODI centuries in India and is just one away from Sachin's record of 20 ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli is often compared with Sachin Tendulkar thanks to his consistency and match-winning ability. He is arguably the best ODI batsman at the moment and breaking records is something that is not new to him. With 43 ODI hundreds already to his name, Kohli will surely down the line break Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds. There is another unique record that is at stake though.

The Little Master scored 20 centuries on home soil out of his 49 ODI centuries and Kohli is just one behind him 19. Kohli will have the opportunity to equal Tendulkar's unique record at his home ground in Mumbai on January 14 when India plays Australia.

Kohli has always taken a special liking to playing against Australia as he believed that they always got the best out of him. Be it the 2014-15 Border Gavaskar Trophy where he scored four centuries in four Tests or the 2016 ODI and T20I series Down Under, Kohli has always performed against the Aussies.

The last time Australia toured India for an ODI series back in March 2019, they came back from 2-0 down in the series to win it 3-2. This time around, Kohli will be hopeful of leading from the front and help his team win the series.