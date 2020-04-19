David Lloyd is one of the most renowned voices of modern-day Cricket broadcasting

Virat Kohli has found a place in David Lloyd's good books as the player he would pay to watch. Lloyd, nicknamed Bumble, felt that Ben Stokes was entertainment personified but picked the Indian captain over the dynamic England all-rounder as his choice of the player to watch. The former England cricketer also recalled the legendary West Indian Brian Lara as the batsman he never got tired of watching.

Lloyd, who was quoted by Sportsmail, praised the Indian captain for his selfless attitude as he always kept the interests of the team ahead of his personal landmarks. He lauded Kohli's fearless attitude which has helped India become a more efficient touring team.

"Ben Stokes is box office. But I’d go for Virat Kohli. I reckon he is the best player to come out of India. He is fearless and, crucially, I think he always puts his team first. He has to win — for the team.”

Kohli has been in sublime form over the last few years, touching the average of 50 across all three formats of the game. With 70 international hundreds, he is third in the list of most international centuries, only behind Sachin Tendulkar's 100 and Ricky Ponting's 71 tons. He has already scored over 21,000 international runs for India and captained them to the 2017 Champions Trophy final as well as the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final.

Llyod's take on England and Brian Lara

England won their first CWC last year at home

Lloyd also mentioned England as the team he would go all-out and even pay to watch. England, who won their first CWC last year at home, is currently the most destructive team in the world.

“I’d definitely pay to watch England play as a team."

He further added how he would be mesmerized watching Brian Lara go about his business while batting. He termed Lara as a 'flipping genius' whose strokeplay was a delight to watch. The Trinidadian holds the record for the highest individual score of 400 runs in a Test inning.

“Aesthetically I would never tire of watching Lara. He was a flipping genius.”