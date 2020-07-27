Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting have similar captaincy styles: Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee feels that Indian skipper Virat Kohli's captaincy style is similar to that employed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Virat Kohli has always led the Indian team from the front and wears his heart on his sleeve, something that has impressed Brett Lee immensely.

According to Brett Lee, Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting have always deployed an aggressive mindset and the former, much like the latter, goes for the kill. Lee added that both like taking that extra amount of risk for the team, which, at times, becomes the difference between winning and losing.

The additional responsibility of being captain has also enhanced Virat Kohli's batting, similar to what happened with Ricky Ponting. The pair has multiple international records to their respective names as well.

Virat Kohli has 70 international hundreds to his name

Virat Kohli sits third in the list of players with most international hundreds, having scored 70 centuries. Ricky Ponting, on the other hand, managed 71 tons across his international career, which is 29 short of the record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

"If you see Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli, you could say there are some similarities between their captaincy styles. They've got that raw aggression, but it's not necessarily over the top. Apart from his (Kohli) captaincy, he does well with the bat personally. He is the same as Ricky Ponting. He had that real powerful aggression but not too much. There's a nice balance, I think. They are pretty similar when it comes to captaincy. And also, they've got a great ability to read the players. So, you think about Ponting the way he had set the fields, very attacking fields, I see the same In Kohli. Kohli is happy to attack," Brett Lee told TimesofIndia.com

There is definitely more to see of MS Dhoni: Brett Lee

Brett Lee believes that MS Dhoni still has something to offer in his internatinoal career. MS Dhoni last featured for India against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and has been on a sabbatical ever since.

“I think there is definitely more to see of MS Dhoni. He still has so much to offer. He's that cool character, he could be a captain again, he's the guy that can be a great vice-captain. He doesn't even need a captain. He's just a great leader amongst the team. And everyone that knows Dhoni knows that he's a wonderful guy, such a generous person,” Brett Lee said.

With the T20 World Cup postponed to 2021, MS Dhoni would be hopeful of a strong IPL season for Chennai Super Kings, considering that could be the only route back into the Indian team for him.