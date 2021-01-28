Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retain top two spots; Stirling rises to 20th position in latest ICC ODI Rankings

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma held on to the top two positions in the latest ICC ODI Rankings. There were no changes in the top 10 after the Afghanistan vs. Ireland and Bangladesh vs. West Indies series.

Irish opener Paul Stirling has attained the 20th rank on the batting charts. Stirling has been excellent for Ireland in the 50-over format. Although his team could not win a single game against Afghanistan, Stirling ended the series as the highest run-scorer with 285 runs in three innings. The Irishman aggregated these runs at a fantastic strike rate of 97.94.

Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim gained a spot each to claim the 22nd and the 15th positions, respectively. Both batsmen were among the top three run-scorers for Bangladesh in their 3-0 series victory against West Indies.

Curtis Campher jumped 81 spots to break into the top 100. The Irishman scored 98 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan to attain the 100th spot. Rashid Khan has also risen to the 89th rank thanks to his 103 runs in two innings versus Ireland.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set for a hectic 2021

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in action against England

Virat Kohli will return to the field for the upcoming home series against England. He missed the last three Tests versus Australia because of his first child's birth. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma recovered from his injury and played the final two Tests against Australia.

Kohli and Sharma have a hectic year ahead. After four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is against England, both Indian batsmen will play for their respective franchises in the IPL. Later, the Indian cricket team will visit Sri Lanka, England, and Zimbabwe before their country hosts the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can help India win its second T20 World Cup.