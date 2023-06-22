Virat Kohli's 12 years of Test cricket: Reliving his three best years in Tests

On June 20, Virat Kohli completed 12 years in Test match cricket for India. The former Indian skipper made his Test debut against the West Indies on June 20, 2011, at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Ever since his debut, Kohli has been a massive contributor to Indian cricket, spearheading the batting attack with command and creating a motivating environment in and around the team.

His stint as a Test captain for India was also successful, as he led the team to incredible series wins both home and away.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 109 Tests

🏏 8479 runs @ 48.73

7 double centuries

28 centuries

🧢 40 wins as captain



First Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia

Most double centuries for India in Tests



So far, the Delhi-born batter has amassed 8,479 runs at an average of 48.73 across 185 Test innings. This includes 28 half-centuries and as many decorated centuries.

As Virat Kohli celebrates his 12th anniversary in the longest format, we take a look at three of his best years in terms of runs in Test matches for India.

#3 2017 - 1059 runs

India played most of their Test series at home in 2017. With the majority of the surfaces aiding spinners, Kohli showed great application throughout the year and scored 1,059 runs in 10 Tests at an average of 75.64.

The 34-year-old started the year with a resounding double hundred against Bangladesh in Hyderabad before enduring a challenging series against Australia. Kohli also didn't enjoy much success in an away series against Sri Lanka.

However, two months later when India hosted Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, Kohli was in ominous form and racked up as many as 610 runs in five innings at an immaculate average of 152.50.

#2 2016 - 1,215 runs

Virat Kohli presented with Test mace [Getty Images]

Prior to his exploits in 2017, Kohli enjoyed his second-best run in Tests when he scored over 1,200 runs for India in 2016.

Playing in 12 Tests during the course of the year, the modern-day legend mustered a total of 1,215 runs at an average of 75.94 (his personal best in any year).

In the first match of the season, which was against the West Indies in Antigua, Kohli smashed 200 runs but could not do much in the rest of the games.

In the next series against New Zealand, however, the right-hander once again clobbered a double ton.

In the last two months of the year, India hosted England for a five-match Test series, where Kohli scored more than half of his year's runs. Across eight innings in the series, the former Indian skipper mustered 655 runs at an exceptional average of 109.16.

#1 2018 - 1,322 runs

Virat Kohli

After churning out the majority of his runs in the subcontinent for two years, Virat Kohli showed why he is already considered a true legend of the game when he dominated the likes of South Africa, England, and Australia in their own backyards.

India first traveled to South Africa, where Kohli emerged as the highest run-getter in the series, with 286 runs. Continuing his marvelous form, he then conquered the English conditions when he scored 593 runs at an average of 59.3 across ten innings against the hosts.

After scoring another ton against West Indies at home, Kohli then led India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia. In the series, the 34-year-old smashed 282 runs.

In total, Virat Kohli amassed 1,322 runs in 2018, which was the most by any batter in Tests across the globe. While he didn't notch up a double century, he did make five tons and as many half-centuries during the year.

