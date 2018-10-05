Virat Kohli's 24th Test 100 - Statistical Highlights

Run machine Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form to notch up his 24th Test hundred.He flicked D Bishoo in 107th over to get his century and now he is the second fastest to score 24 hundreds in 123 innings, only behind Don Bradman(66).

At the end of day 1, he was on 72 and on day 2 first session he slowly crawled to one of his easier hundred mostly with singles. He took 47 deliveries in the first session to add 28 runs and to reach his hundred.

Finally, he fell on 139 to Sherman Lewis, caught by Devendra Bishoo. This century will earn him more rating points in ICC Test batting rankings where he holds the No.1 spot with 938 rating points.

On the other hand Rishabh Pant attacked Windies bowlers from the word go. He even overshadowed and threatened to score a ton before Kohli. But he eventually fell trying for an another big hit. His 92 off just 84 balls includes 8 boundaries and 4 monstrous sixes.

Virat Kohli's 24th 100 - Stats :

---> 2016, 2017, 2018 - Virat Kohli now has 1000+ test runs in three consecutive years. First Indian player to the feat and also the first captain in tests.

---> Virat Kohli now has 3000 test runs in India

---> Players to score 7 or more 100's in a calendar year

5 - Virat Kohli (2012,14,16,17,18)*

5 - Sachin Tendulkar (1996,98,99,2001,10)

4 - Ricky Ponting (2002,03,05,06)

4 - Steve Smith (2014,15,16,17)

---> Virat Kohli scored his 24th test 100 in his 123rd innings and now the second fastest since Don Bradman.

Fewest Innings to 24 💯's in Tests

66 - Don Bradman

123 - Virat Kohli

125 - Sachin Tendulkar

128 - Sunil Gavaskar

132 - Mathew Hayden

---> Most test hundreds for India

51 - Sachin Tendulkar

36 - Rahul Dravid

34 - Sunil Gavaskar

24 - Virat Kohli

23 - V Sehwag

---> Virat Kohli now has 59 international centuries. He need four more to enter top 3 for most international centuries.

100 - Sachin Tendulkar

71 - Ricky Ponting

63 - K Sangakkara

62 - Jacques Kallis

59 - Virat Kohli

---> Virat Kohli's 59 centuries

30 as Captain in 110 matches

29 as Player in 235 matches

---> Tests 100s/50s by Modern Day Fab Four

24/19 Virat Kohli

23/24 Steve Smith

18/26 Kane Williamson

14/41 Joe Root

Here some of the reactions on Social Media :

Another outing, another century! A great habit to have. Keep it up... 👍 pic.twitter.com/ohQ50sZ3dU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2018

Kohli century. Inevitable. Scoreboard inevitable too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 5, 2018

Virat Kohli is now the fastest to 24 Test hundreds since Don Bradman. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LIVzIUAa0D — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 5, 2018

This Virat 100 was all about keeping himself motivated to get one. Considering his ability and the quality of challenge. Well done on that front Virat! #INDvsWI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 5, 2018