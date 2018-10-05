×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli's 24th Test 100 - Statistical Highlights 

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
Stats
119   //    05 Oct 2018, 15:05 IST

* Virat Kohli slammed his 24th 💯 in Tests

Run machine Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form to notch up his 24th Test hundred.He flicked D Bishoo in 107th over to get his century and now he is the second fastest to score 24 hundreds in 123 innings, only behind Don Bradman(66).

At the end of day 1, he was on 72 and on day 2 first session he slowly crawled to one of his easier hundred mostly with singles. He took 47 deliveries in the first session to add 28 runs and to reach his hundred.

Finally, he fell on 139 to Sherman Lewis, caught by Devendra Bishoo. This century will earn him more rating points in ICC Test batting rankings where he holds the No.1 spot with 938 rating points.

ALSO READ - Twiterrati hails Prthivi Shaw's record debut ton

On the other hand Rishabh Pant attacked Windies bowlers from the word go. He even overshadowed and threatened to score a ton before Kohli. But he eventually fell trying for an another big hit. His 92 off just 84 balls includes 8 boundaries and 4 monstrous sixes.

ALSO READ - Twiterrati hails Prthivi Shaw's record debut ton

Virat Kohli's 24th 100 - Stats :

---> 2016, 2017, 2018 - Virat Kohli now has 1000+ test runs in three consecutive years. First Indian player to the feat and also the first captain in tests.

---> Virat Kohli now has 3000 test runs in India

---> Players to score 7 or more 100's in a calendar year

5 - Virat Kohli (2012,14,16,17,18)*

5 - Sachin Tendulkar (1996,98,99,2001,10)

4 - Ricky Ponting (2002,03,05,06)

4 - Steve Smith (2014,15,16,17)

---> Virat Kohli scored his 24th test 100 in his 123rd innings and now the second fastest since Don Bradman.

Fewest Innings to 24 💯's in Tests

66 - Don Bradman

123 - Virat Kohli

125 - Sachin Tendulkar

128 - Sunil Gavaskar

132 - Mathew Hayden

---> Most test hundreds for India

51 - Sachin Tendulkar

36 - Rahul Dravid

34 - Sunil Gavaskar

24 - Virat Kohli

23 - V Sehwag

---> Virat Kohli now has 59 international centuries. He need four more to enter top 3 for most international centuries.

100 - Sachin Tendulkar

71 - Ricky Ponting

63 - K Sangakkara

62 - Jacques Kallis

59 - Virat Kohli

---> Virat Kohli's 59 centuries

30 as Captain in 110 matches

29 as Player in 235 matches

---> Tests 100s/50s by Modern Day Fab Four

24/19 Virat Kohli

23/24 Steve Smith

18/26 Kane Williamson

14/41 Joe Root


Here some of the reactions on Social Media :

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
India vs West Indies 2018: The Test rivalry in numbers
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw's Test debut: Feats achieved by the teenager
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st Test : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018: 5 Players who can top the batting...
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli is the right man for the job
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can cement their place in India's Test side
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Debutant Shaw's historic ton
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma's exclusion: A curious case of double...
RELATED STORY
Can the lowly West Indies challenge the mighty Indian team?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 649/9
WIN 94/6 (29.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies trail India by 555 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us