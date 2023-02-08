Virat Kohli's 3 biggest 'thug life' moments in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests

Virat Kohli is one of the only two Indian captains to have won a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Australian soil. Back in 2018/19, the Indian team beat Australia by 2-1 in a four-match series and made history by winning their first Test series against the Aussies in Australia.

The 34-year-old has also won a home Test series as Indian captain against Australia. He is also one of the few batters who has dominated the Australian bowlers on their own soil. Speaking of his numbers in Test matches played in Australia, Kohli has aggregated 1,352 runs in 13 games at an average of 54.08. He has registered six centuries and four half-centuries.

As far as his overall Test record against Australia is concerned, Virat Kohli has amassed 1,682 runs in 36 innings at an average of 48.06. He has tormented the Aussies by registering seven Test hundreds against them.

His numbers indicate how he has dominated against Australia, but the statistics do not reflect upon the way Kohli's aggression has pushed the Aussies on the backfoot when they play against him. In this listicle today, we will look at the top three 'thug-life' moments of his from Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches.

#1 Virat Kohli replies to Mitchell Johnson with a kiss

In the Boxing Day Test match of the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with Mitchell Johnson.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane frustrated the Aussies with a 262-run partnership for the fourth wicket. During the partnership, Kohli hit a ball from Johnson straight to him. The Aussie pacer attempted to run him out by throwing the ball at the striker's end, but the throw hit the Indian batter instead. Soon, Kohli hit him for a four and whispered some words in his ear.

Kohli hit multiple boundaries off Johnson's bowling in that innings, scoring a total of 169 runs. After smacking him for a four down the ground, he continued the mind games by blowing kisses to the Aussie speedster.

#2 Virat Kohli's shoulder sledging

Virat Kohli suffered a shoulder injury during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and Australian cricketers Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell mocked him for his injury during the Test in Ranchi.

Kohli, who was not 100% fit, came out to field and celebrated by pointing at his shoulder injury when Nathan Lyon and David Warner lost their wickets in the Australian innings.

#3 Virat Kohli's sendoff to Tim Paine

During the second Test of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the then-Australian captain Tim Paine had a war of words with Virat Kohli. Their conversation was caught on the stump mic as well, and the umpires tried to silence them. Kohli even had a face-off with Paine.

Later in the innings, Mohammed Shami fired a bouncer to Paine just after the lunch break, which the Australian captain tried to duck but failed to do so. The ball went up in the air and landed straight in the hands of Kohli, who was in the slip cordon. After his dismissal, Kohli gave him a sendoff with a celebratory smiling shout, creating another 'thug life' moment.

Poll : 0 votes