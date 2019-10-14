Virat Kohli’s next target? Six batsmen who average over 60 in Tests

Indian captain Virat Kohli had an unforgettable match at Pune against South Africa in the second Test. He scored a quite magnificent 254 not out as India posted a mammoth 601 for 5 declared batting first. The match featured 33 fours and two sixes, as Kohli scored his runs at a quite impressive strike rate of 75.60. India went on to win the Test by an innings and 137 runs, and Kohli was declared man of the match for his superb knock.

Following his innings of 254 not out, Kohli’s Test career average now stands at 55.10. After 81 Tests, Kohli has 7054 runs to his name with 26 hundreds and 22 fifties. If he continues in this vein, Kohli might soon touch the 60 average mark in Test, which would be a massive achievement since very few have reached that high.

In his feature, we take a look at six batsmen with an average over 60 in Tests.

#6. Herbert Sutcliffe

England legend Herbert Sutcliffe is regarded among the greatest batsmen to have played the game. Sutcliffe featured in 54 Tests from 1924 to 1935 and ended up scoring 4,555 runs at an average of 60.73. In an illustrious career, Sutcliffe hit 16 hundreds and 23 fifties with a best of 194. His opening partnership with Sir Jack Hobbs, a great in his own sense, was legendary. The duo totalled 3,249 runs in 38 innings at a sensational average of 87.81

After debuting with 64 against South Africa at Birmingham, Sutcliffe got a hundred in his very next Test, at Lord’s against the same opponent. During the 1925 tour of Australia, he hit 176 and 127 in a Test at Melbourne and then made 143 against the same opponent at the same venue a month later. His Test best of 194 also came against Australia at Sydney in December 1932, a game which England won by 10 wickets.

