Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli is set to play his fourth Champions Trophy tournament in the 2025 edition. The right-hander has previously played in three editions (2009, 2013, and 2017).

Ad

From a total of 12 matches in the Champions Trophy, he has scored 529 runs at an average of 88.2, including five half-centuries. He scored just 95 runs from three matches in the 2009 edition but improved his performance in the next two editions.

In 2013, Virat Kohli scored 176 runs from five games and played a key role in India's victory. The 2017 Champions Trophy, where India made it to the final but lost to Pakistan, Kohli scored 258 runs from five matches.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the 2025 edition, which is set to begin on February 19, let us take a look at Virat Kohli's five best knocks in the history of the tournament so far.

Virat Kohli's top 5 knocks in the Champions Trophy ahead of the 2025 edition

#5 79* vs West Indies, 2009

In his very first Champions Trophy in 2009, Virat Kohli pulled off an unbeaten match-winning half-century against the West Indies in a Group A match in Johannesburg.

Ad

Bowling first, India put up a clinical show to bundle the West Indies out for just 129 runs. However, they lost the wickets of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid early in the chase and were reduced to 12/2 as Kohli walked in at No.4.

He played a key knock under pressure, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls, including nine fours and two sixes. Kohli guided India to a seven-wicket win. He also won the 'Player of the Match' award.

Ad

#4 58* vs Sri Lanka, 2013 Semi-final

Kohli in action during the 2013 Champions Trophy semifinal against Sri Lanka - Source: Getty

In the semi-final of the 2013 Champions Trophy, India faced Sri Lanka in Cardiff. Bowling first, the Men in Blue restricted the Sri Lankans to 181/8 with a solid performance first up.

Ad

In the run chase, India got off to a fine start with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan adding 77 runs for the opening wicket. Once India lost both the openers, Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 58 off 64 balls, including four boundaries and a six.

His knock ensured that the Men in Blue got over the line with ease and won the match by eight wickets to spare, thus progressing to the final.

Ad

#3 43 vs England, 2013 Final

The final of the 2013 Champions Trophy was reduced to a 20 overs-per side affair due to rain. Batting first on a difficult wicket, India could only get to 129/7. Virat Kohli played a gritty and key knock in the final, scoring a 34-ball 43, including four boundaries and a six.

The Indian bowlers then rose to the occassion, restricting England to 124/8 as the Men in Blue won by a close margin of 5 runs and lifted the trophy. Although this is not among the knocks where Kohli has scored more runs, it remains significant given the situation and the magnitude of the game.

Ad

#2 96* vs Bangladesh, 2017 Semi-final

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 96 against Bangladesh in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Source: Getty

Another Champions Trophy knock-out game saw Virat Kohli stepping up, this time in the semi-final against Bangladesh in Birmingham in 2017. Batting first, Bangladesh put up a fighting total of 264/7 on the board.

Ad

In reply, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a strong start with an 87-run partnership at the top. Once Dhawan got out, Kohli came in at No.3 and continued the momentum, joining hands with Rohit.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 96 off 78 balls, slamming 13 boundaries at a strike-rate of 123.07. As a result, India completed a comfortable victory, scaling down the target in just 40.1 overs with nine wickets at their disposal.

Ad

#1 81* vs Pakistan, 2017

When India met Pakistan in the group stage match of the 2017 Champions Trophy in Birmingham, India put up a solid batting display, registering a total of 319/3 from 48 overs.

Virat Kohli played a captains knock, scoring an unbeaten 81 off just 68 balls. His innings was laced with six fours and three maximums at a strike-rate of 119.11. It was a special knock which was built on the back of some unreal shots by Kohli.

Pakistan were set a revised target of 289 runs from 41 overs. However, they were bundled out for just 164 as India went on to win the game by 124 runs in the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback