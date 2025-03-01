Virat Kohli's top 5 knocks in ODIs vs New Zealand ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy clash

India face New Zealand in their last group game of the ICC Champions Trophy, with Virat Kohli, arguably the greatest ODI batter of all time looking to continue his dominant run against the Kiwis in the 50-over format.

Both India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-final after beating Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively, so this will serve as more of a preparation game ahead of the knockouts.

A brilliant unbeaten century from Virat Kohli against arch-rivals Pakistan in a tricky run chase propelled India to yet another win against the Men in Green. Despite his struggles in the recent past, it was vintage Kohli against Pakistan.

India will hope that the chase master replicates that against New Zealand as well. He has a stupendous record against the Kiwis and scored two match-winning knocks during the 2023 World Cup.

With the India-New Zealand clash slated to be played on March 2 (Sunday), here are the top five knocks from Virat Kohli in ODIs against New Zealand ahead of their Champions Trophy clash:

Virat Kohli's top five ODI knocks against New Zealand

#5. 121 in Mumbai, 2017

It was the opening game of New Zealand’s tour of India where Virat Kohli scored a magnificent century against the Kiwis, but it came in a losing cause. It was a perfect Kohli-like innings where he constructed his innings before pressing on the accelerator.

India were jolted early with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan departing inside the sixth over. Kohli was the glue in the middle overs as he rotated the strike well and stitched together crucial stands with Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli could never really press on the accelerator, as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. He almost batted through the innings and scored 121 off 125 deliveries and included nine fours and a couple of sixes.

Kohli was eventually dismissed in the final over, but his knock was enough to take India to a competitive score of 280. New Zealand lost three relatively quick wickets, but a 200 run stand between Tom Latham and Ross Taylor ensured that New Zealand chased down the target with an over to spare.

#4. 117 in Mumbai, 2023

Virat Kohli broke the record of his childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar, becoming the highest century maker in ODIs, with 50. The stage was the 2023 World Cup semi-final, and Kohli didn't disappoint. India were provided a solid opening stand by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Following Rohit’s departure, Kohli and Gill took the innings forward. Gill was the aggressor while Kohli played the sheet anchor’s role, which he did for most of the tournament. Gill and Shreyas Iyer batted around Kohli and scored at a brisk pace, while Kohli tried to bat through the innings.

Virat’s knock of 117 off 113 saw him see out a few deliveries in the middle overs. However, he went on a rampage towards the back end of his innings and struck nine fours and a couple of sixes. India eventually won by 70 runs to book their place in the final.

#3. 95 in Dharamshala, 2023

The World Cup 2023 turned out to be a breakthrough tournament for Kohli, as he became the leading run scorer in a single edition of the tournament with 765 runs. In the group stage, Kohli scored a match-winning 95 against the Kiwis, helping India snap their jinx of losing to New Zealand in ICC tournaments.

The Kiwis, after batting first, posted 273, courtesy of a superb century from Daryl Mitchell. For India, Mohammed Shami was the hero with a five-wicket haul. India were again provided a rollicking start by Rohit Sharma, but both openers departed quickly.

Virat Kohli came in at No. 3 and steadied the ship, like he usually does. It wasn't the easiest pitch to bat on, so India had a tricky task in their hands. When Suryakumar Yadav departed in the 34th over, India were more than 80 runs away from their target. Kohli batted sensibly and kept finding the boundaries just when the pressure was building on India.

He soaked in the pressure and batted like a champion. Kohli tried to smash a six to get to his century but holed out at deep midwicket for 95. His innings was studded with eight fours and a couple of sixes. The Men in Blue eventually chased down the target with a couple of overs to spare.

#2. 123 in Napier, 2014

Arguably, Virat Kohli's greatest knock against New Zealand in ODIs came in a losing cause, but there was class written all over that knock. By 2014, he had already established himself as a chase master, and it was turning out to be one of Kohli’s masterclasses, which was eventually cut short.

Half centuries from Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Corey Anderson helped New Zealand post a more than competitive score of 292. India lost Rohit Sharma early, but Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli steadied the ship with an impressive stand.

India suddenly lost their way and were reduced to 129-4 when MS Dhoni joined Kohli in the middle and turned the game in India’s favour. The duo mixed caution with aggression and batted superbly to bail the team out of a precarious situation.

Just when India looked in the box seat, they lost a flurry of wickets, allowing New Zealand to storm their way back in the game. Kohli’s magical knock of 123 came off 111 deliveries and was laced with 11 fours and a couple of sixes. Unfortunately, he couldn't take the team over the finish line, as India fell short by 24 runs.

#1. 154 in Mohali, 2016

The chase master was at his ominous best during the third ODI against the Kiwis in 2016. The Mohali crowd was treated to an astonishing knock of 154, which oozed class and confidence, as India chased down a stiff target of 286 with consummate ease.

Tom Latham and Jimmy Neesham scored impressive fifties, but New Zealand were bowled out for 285 in the 50th over. India needed to bat sensibly and ensure that the required rate didn't climb too much. The Men in Blue lost Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma pretty early and were reduced to 41-2.

Virat Kohli was joined by skipper MS Dhoni, and the duo were in a league of their own, treating the New Zealand bowlers with disdain. The duo paced their innings beautifully and never allowed the pressure to build. Their 151-run partnership set up the run chase perfectly.

Kohli continued his brilliance following Dhoni’s departure and went on to notch up yet another century. He carried his bat through the innings and remained unbeaten on 154 and received good support from Manish Pandey at the other end. Kohli’s knock included 16 fours and a six as India chased down the target with 10 deliveries to spare.

