Virat Kohli to be sent notice by ASCI over controversial Lovely Professional University post 

Team India captain Virat Kohli caused quite a stir on social media by promoting the Lovely Professional University (LPU). In what seemed like a sponsored post, Kohli praised the university for its contributions to the Indian contingent at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Due to the nature of the post, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), is set to send a notice to Kohli. The post included the university's official social media handles and even included the hashtag #LPUStudentsInOlympics. The post did not include any disclosures that were mandatory, according to the ASCI’s newly launched influencer guidelines.

“The ASCI will take up the issue and write to the celebrity and the advertiser for their clarifications," said Manisha Kapoor, the secretary-general of the ASCI.

Kohli has 228 million followers across multiple social media platforms

Virat Kohli had posted a series of images on social media, which also included the LPU's contribution towards the ongoing Olympics. Kohli praised the university and suggested that they send a couple of prospects to the Indian cricket team as well.

“What a record, 10% of Indian Olympians are from Lovely Professional University. I hope LPU will send students to the Indian cricket team also! Jai Hind," wrote Virat Kohli.

Netizens did not react well to the promotional post made by the cricketer. They also noted the absence of a 'paid promotional' tag, which is usually present in such posts. LPU has yet to comment on the issue so far.

Kohli has been the top celebrity brand endorser across social media for quite some time now. He is currently with the Indian team in England as they gear up to face the Three Lions in a five-match test series.

The 32-year-old did not partake in the three-day warm-up game in Durham against County XI. He was said to be nursing a niggle alongside vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

India will take the field on August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to play the first test against Joe Root and Co. The team are also set to play an intra-squad fixture.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar