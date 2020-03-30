Virat Kohli to have uninterrupted run as Indian captain

Despite India's poor performance against New Zealand in February, Virat Kohli to be given one-year extension as captain,

T20 World Cup and Australia series will be used as an assessment period to judge Indian cricket's future leadership.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli during the ODI series against West Indies

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s captaincy has recently come under the scanner, after the Men in Blue failed to win a single ODI or Test match, during their long tour of New Zealand in February this year. However, the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) has backed the 31-year-old's exploits and is not keen on looking at a multiple captain approach as of now.

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, the BCCI’s bigwigs want to continue with the current set-up and are backing Kohli, despite his failure to win ICC events and Test series in countries like South Africa, England and New Zealand.

"Considering the way things are going, there isn't anyone who can replace Virat and though there is a choice of having two captains, BCCI isn't ready to have multiple captains," a top BCCI official said.

India has the choice of making Rohit Sharma the captain for shorter formats as the opener has a better record with Mumbai Indians. The 32-year-old has won four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in seven seasons, while Kohli has been unable to win a single trophy with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

But, the BCCI is not keen on replacing Kohli, though the latter’s name has been doing the rounds, as the Delhi batsman’s form with the willow is clinching the issue in his favour.

BCCI gives Kohli T-20 World Cup captaincy nod

With the IPL not happening anytime soon and Kohli not getting a chance to prove his worth as captain once again, there is no question of even contemplating a change in guard. This means Kohli will captain Indian in both the Men's T20 World Cup in October and the subsequent Test series against Australia.

His performances as captain till the end of the year will be taken into account by BCCI to assess future leadership propositions in 2021.

Even the selection committee doesn’t have any problem with Kohli continuing as the captain in all formats. For them, he is still the best performer and playing all formats with authority.

"However, a discussion to that effect would be there after World T20, but in reality there isn't anyone who can replace Kohli. There isn't anyone in the team who is playing all the formats so brilliantly," the board official added.

The BCCI would have been open to the concept of multiple captains, if former captain MS Dhoni had given up captaincy in Tests first before giving the rest of the two formats to Kohli after three years.