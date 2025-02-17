Virat Kohli vs AB de Villiers - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

It is hard to look past Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers when it comes to the best ODI batters over the past two decades. While Kohli artistically goes about his business, De Villiers is the epitome of flair and flamboyance.

The duo are the only two batters in ODI history to boast an average of over 50 with a 90+ strike rate while playing over 200 games. Kohli and De Villiers together dominated bowling attacks during their days with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

Despite the incredible bond between the two, their friendly rivalry for best ODI batter honors through the decade of the 2010s made for exciting viewing for fans and debate lovers.

Kohli and De Villiers also played in several Champions Trophy editions, and with the 2025 Champions Trophy only two days from getting underway, it may be worthwhile looking at how the dynamic duo performed in the tournament. While the former Indian captain will feature in his fourth Champions Trophy in the upcoming event, De Villiers played in four of them in his illustrious career.

As the legendary South African cricketer celebrates his 41st birthday today (February 17), here is a comparative analysis between Kohli and De Villiers in the Champions Trophy.

Counting Numbers

The Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers Champions Trophy comparisons are helped by the fact that both cricketing giants have played 13 matches across the mega event over the years. Yet, with different batting positions and roles - Kohli in the top order and De Villiers in the middle order, overall counting numbers may not be the ideal like-to-like comparison.

Nevertheless, let us look at how the duo fared in terms of overall runs, centuries, and half-centuries in the Champions Trophy.

Kohli vs De Villiers - Champions Trophy Overall Numbers

The above table clearly shows Kohli has a slight edge when it comes to total runs and milestones in the Champions Trophy. However, it is surprising that two batters with 75 ODI centuries between them do not boast of a single three-figure score in the Champions Trophy.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Impact Numbers

When it comes to white-ball cricket or any format of the game, the impact numbers should have the biggest say in the caliber of the player in a specific category. In batting, parameters like average and strike rate, along with average and 50+ scores in team victories, demonstrate the impact a player's numbers have had on ultimate team success.

Hence, let us look at how Kohli and De Villiers fared as it pertains to impact numbers in the Champions Trophy.

Kohli vs De Villiers - Champions Trophy Impact Numbers

It is not often De Villiers gets blown away by another batter in any category. However, Kohli's impact numbers in the Champions Trophy are borderline unfathomable, with an average of over 88 and the figure skyrocketing to over 169 in wins.

All five of Kohli's half-centuries have also resulted in Indian wins in the Champions Trophy - a true hallmark of impact.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Comparisons across editions

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers each played in the 2009, 2013, and 2017 Champions Trophies, making an edition-wise comparison between the duo a worthwhile exercise. The former South African also played in the 2006 Champions Trophy before Kohli debuted for India in ODIs.

Here is a breakdown of their numbers - average and strike rate across the individual editions:

Kohli vs De Villiers - Champions Trophy across editions

Kohli triumphed over De Villiers in all three Champions Trophy editions that the duo played in - 2009, 2013, and 2017. While the former Protea captain was impressive in the 2009 edition with an average of 65, Kohli's average of 95 is considerably better.

In 2013 and 2017, Kohli trounced De Villiers by a bigger margin and helped India advance further than South Africa on both occasions, including a title run in the former.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Conclusion

In conclusion, while AB de Villiers' numbers across the Champions Trophy dipped from his overall ODI numbers, Virat Kohli's saw a massive leap. Thus, the champion Indian batter holds a massive edge over his South African friend across almost all categories when it comes to the Champions Trophy.

Winner: Virat Kohli

