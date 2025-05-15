Virat Kohli vs Hashim Amla - comparing their stats in Test cricket

Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. The Delhi-born star concluded a remarkable red-ball career after representing India in 123 Tests, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, which included 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries.
Over his illustrious 14-year Test journey, Kohli delivered numerous memorable performances, shattered multiple records, and made a lasting impact as captain—leading India to 40 victories in 67 matches. Having previously stepped away from T20 Internationals, he will now focus solely on representing India in ODIs.
In light of his recent departure from Test cricket, this article will compare Kohli’s Test achievements with those of former South African batting stalwart Hashim Amla.
Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla in Test cricket
#1 Total runs
Seasoned cricketer Virat Kohli represented India in 123 Test matches, compiling a total of 9,230 runs.
In comparison, former South African batter Hashim Amla appeared in 124 Tests for the Proteas, scoring 9,282 runs — the second-highest in the nation's history, behind only Jacques Kallis, who amassed 13,206 runs.
#2 Average and 50-plus scores
Delhi-born batter Virat Kohli wrapped up his Test career after 123 matches, finishing with an impressive average of 46.85. During his time in Test cricket, he notched up 31 half-centuries and reached the three-figure mark on 30 occasions. His highest Test score came in 2019 against South Africa, when he produced an unbeaten 254 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
On the other hand, Hashim Amla ended his 124-match Test career with a batting average of 46.64. The elegant right-hander notched up 41 fifties and 28 centuries, with his career-best performance being a remarkable unbeaten 311 against England at Kennington Oval in 2012.
#3 Runs in a winning cause
Virat Kohli brought his Test career to a close on May 12, having represented India in 123 matches. Out of those, India secured victory in 62 games. In these wins, the middle-order batter scored 4,746 runs from 102 innings at an impressive average of 51.59. His contributions included 16 fifties and 14 centuries, with a top score of an unbeaten 254.
In comparison, Hashim Amla’s Test career spanned 124 matches, with South Africa winning 64 of them. During those victories, Amla accumulated 5,251 runs across 104 innings at a stellar average of 57.08. He notched up 22 half-centuries and 16 centuries, with his highest being an unbeaten 311.
#4 Away record
Of the 123 Test matches Virat Kohli played in his career, 68 were on foreign soil. In those away games, he amassed 4,894 runs from 123 innings at an average of 41.13. His overseas record includes 18 half-centuries and 16 centuries, with a highest score of 200.
In comparison, Hashim Amla featured in 55 away Tests out of his 124-match career. During those outings, he scored 4,147 runs in 98 innings at an average of 46.60. Amla recorded 15 fifties and 12 centuries in away conditions, with his top score being an unbeaten 311.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news