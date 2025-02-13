Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli will be key to the Men in Blue's fortunes during Champions Trophy 2025. Both batters went into the one-day series against England on the back of a poor Test tour of Australia. While Rohit managed just 31 runs in five innings, Kohli ended with 190 runs in nine innings, with 100 of them coming in one knock in Perth.

There was pressure on both the superstar batters to deliver in the ODIs against England at home. While Kohli missed the first one-dayer in Nagpur due to a swelling on his right knee, Rohit was dismissed for two off seven. The Indian captain, though, hammered a brilliant ton in the second ODI in Cuttack, even as Kohli was dismissed for a single-figure score.

In the third match in Ahmedabad, Rohit perished for one, but Kohli came up with a crucial knock, compiling 52 off 55, with the aid of seven fours and a six. The duo will now shift their focus to Champions Trophy 2025. On that note, we compare the batting stats of the two white-ball legends in the ICC event.

Trending

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better average and strike rate in the Champions Trophy?

Kohli has played 13 matches in the Champions Trophy. In 12 innings, he has 529 runs at an average of 88.16 and a strike rate of 92.32. The former India captain has been not out six times in the tournament. He has been dismissed for a duck once.

Of his 529 runs in the Champions Trophy, 124 runs have come in four innings against Pakistan at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 96.87. Kohli has scored 107 runs in two innings against South Africa at an average of 107 and a strike rate of 75.35. He has also notched up 101 runs in two innings against the West Indies at an average of 101 and a strike rate of 82.78.

Player Innings Runs Not outs Average SR Virat Kohli 12 529 6 88.16 92.32 Rohit Sharma 10 481 1 53.44 82.50

Rohit, meanwhile, has played 10 matches in the Champions Trophy. In 10 innings, he has scored 481 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 82.50. The Hitman has been not out on one occasion and been dismissed without scoring once.

Of his 481 runs in the Champions Trophy, 123 have come in one innings against Bangladesh (not out) at a strike rate of 95.34. The 37-year-old has also scored 111 runs in two innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 86.04. In three matches against Pakistan, Rohit has 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 70.77.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has more 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy?

Kohli has five 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy. His best of 96* came off 78 against Bangladesh in Birmingham in a semi-final clash (June 2017). The right-handed batter's knock featured 13 fours.

The 36-year-old also scored 81* off 68 against Pakistan in Birmingham (June 2017), 79* off 104 against the West Indies in Johannesburg (September 2009), 76* off 101 against South Africa at The Oval (June 2017) and 58* off 64 against Sri Lanka in Cardiff (June 2013).

Expand Tweet

Rohit, meanwhile, has also notched up five 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy. His best of 123* came off 129 balls against Bangladesh in Birmingham in June 2017 in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy. The opening batter hammered 15 fours and a six as India chased down 265 in 40.1 overs, with nine wickets in hand, to cruise into the final.

Player HS 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Virat Kohli 96* 0 5 1 53 8 Rohit Sharma 123* 1 4 1 51 8

The Hitman also scored 91 off 119 against Pakistan in Birmingham (June 2017), 78 off 79 against Sri Lanka at The Oval (June 2017), 65 off 81 against South Africa in Cardiff (Jun 2013) and 52 off 56 against the West Indies at The Oval (Jun 2013).

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has hit more fours and sixes in the Champions Trophy?

In 12 innings in the Champions Trophy, Kohli has struck 53 fours and eight sixes. Apart from the 13 fours he hit in the 96* against Bangladesh in Birmingham, he also struck nine fours and two sixes in his 79* against the West Indies in Johannesburg (2009). His 81* against Pakistan in Birmingham (2017) featured six fours and three sixes.

Expand Tweet

In 10 innings in the Champions Trophy, the Hitman, meanwhile, has smashed 51 fours and eight sixes. Apart from smacking 15 fours and a six in his 123* against Bangladesh in Birmingham (2017), he also struck seven fours and two sixes in his 91 against Pakistan in Birmingham (2017). Rohit also hit six fours and three sixes in his knock of 78 against Sri Lanka at The Oval (2017).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news