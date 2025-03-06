Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats in ICC ODI finals

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma will be looking to add to their glorious trophy cabinet when the Men in Blue take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9 in Dubai. India booked their spot in the summit clash with a four-wicket win over Australia in the first semifinal. The Kiwis got the better of South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal.

Ad

Kohli has been in excellent form in the 2025 Champions Trophy and will be keen to carry the impressive batting rhythm into the final as well. He is India's leading run-getter in the tournament, with 217 runs in four innings at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 83.14.

While Kohli scored 100* against Pakistan in the group game and 84 against Australia in the semifinal, skipper Rohit will have to pull up his socks. He has managed a highest score of 41 from four innings, throwing his wicket away after getting starts in almost every game.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand, we compare the batting stats of Kohli and Rohit in ICC ODI finals.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has performed better in ICC ODI World Cup finals?

Kohli has been part of two ODI World Cup final - 2011 and 2023. He has scored 89 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 79.46, with one half-century. In the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the right-hander scored 35 off 49 balls. Kohli added 83 runs for the third wicket with Gautam Gambhir (97) as India chased down a target of 275.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli contributed 54 off 63 balls, with the aid of four fours. He was bowled by Pat Cummins as the entire Ahmedabad crowd was stunned into silence. The Men in Blue went on to lose the final by six wickets after posting only 240.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 2 89 44.50 79.46 54 0 1 0 0 Rohit Sharma 1 47 47 151.61 47 0 0 0 0

Ad

(Batting stats in ODI World Cup finals)

Rohit was not picked for the 2011 World Cup at home. The 37-year-old has featured in only one ODI World Cup final. He captained the Men in Blue in the 2023 World Cup, scoring 47 off 31 in the final against Australia in Ahmedabad. The Hitman smashed four fours and three sixes before a brilliant diving catch by Travis Head ended his stay at the crease.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has performed better in Champions Trophy finals?

Kohli has been part of the last two Champions Trophy finals - in 2013 and 2017. In two matches, he has scored 48 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 111.62. The right-handed batter scored 43 off 34 against England in Birmingham in the 2013 final. He struck four fours and a six, top-scoring in the summit clash that was reduced to 20 overs per side.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli led India in the 2017 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue made it to the final again, but lost to Pakistan by a whopping 180 runs. Kohli was out for five off nine balls. He was dropped early in his innings, but perished next ball to left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir. Chasing a target of 339, India were bundled out for 158.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 2 48 24 111.62 43 0 0 0 0 Rohit Sharma 2 9 4.50 52.94 9 0 0 0 1

Ad

(Batting stats in Champions Trophy finals)

Rohit has also been part of the last two Champions Trophy finals. In two innings, he has scored just nine runs at an average of 4.50 and a strike rate of 52.94. The opening batter was bowled for nine off 14 by Stuart Broad in the 2013 Champions Trophy final against England in Birmingham. In the 2017 final against Pakistan at The Oval, he was trapped lbw for a three-ball duck by Amir.

Ad

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Overall stats in ICC ODI finals

Looking at combined stats in ICC ODI finals (World Cup + Champions Trophy), Kohli has played four matches and has scored 137 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 88.38, with a best of 54.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Virat Kohli 4 137 34.25 88.38 54 0 1 0 0 Rohit Sharma 3 56 18.66 116.66 47 0 0 0 1

Ad

(Batting stats in World Cup + Champions Trophy finals)

On the other hand, Rohit has 56 runs from three innings at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 116.66, with a best of 47. The Indian captain will be keen to improve his numbers in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against the Kiwis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news