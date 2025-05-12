Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats after 123 Tests

Former India captain and batting superstar Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket. It was recently reported in the media that the 36-year-old had spoken to the BCCI over his unwillingness to continue playing the red-ball format. On Monday, May 12, Kohli confirmed his Test retirement through an emotional post on his official Instagram handle.

The right-handed batter ended his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, with 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries. Kohli's Test fortunes experienced a significant dip in the last few years. Starting 2020, he averaged over 50 in a year only once in Test cricket. Still, the former skipper is fourth on the list of India's leading run-getters in the red-ball format.

Throughout his career, Kohli has often been compared to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. In the wake of the former's retirement from Test cricket, we compare his batting stats with that of Tendulkar after 123 matches.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more runs and a better average after 123 Tests?

In 123 Tests, Kohli scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with the aid of 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries. Of his runs, 2,232 came against Australia in 30 matches at an average of 43.76, which included nine tons.

The 36-year-old also scored 1,991 runs in 28 Test matches against England, averaging 42.36, with five tons. Further, Kohli notched up 1,408 runs in 16 matches against South Africa (average 54.15) and 1,085 runs in 11 Test matches against Sri Lanka (average 67.81).

Player Innings Runs HS Average 100s 50s Virat Kohli 210 9,230 254* 46.85 30 31 Sachin Tendulkar 198 10.134 248* 57.25 34 41

(Kohi vs Tendulkar stats after 123 Tests)

After 123 Tests, Tendulkar had 10,134 runs to his name at an average of 57.24, with 34 hundreds and 41 fifties. Kohli would have ended with similar numbers had he not suffered a dip during the last few years of his Test career.

Of his 10,134 runs after 123 matches, Tendulkar scored 1,859 runs in 21 matches against Australia at an average of 53.11, with seven tons. The Master Blaster also scored 1,683 runs in 16 matches against England, averaging 76.50, with six centuries. Further, Tendulkar totaled 1,062 runs in 16 matches against New Zealand, averaging 48.27 with three hundreds.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more double hundreds after 123 Tests?

Kohli scored seven double hundreds in his Test career. His best of 254* came against South Africa in Pune in October 2019. The Delhi batter also scored 243 against Sri Lanka at his home ground in December 2017 and 235 against England in Mumbai in December 2016. His only away double ton came against West Indies in North Sound in July 2016 when he scored exactly 200.

Tendulkar had four double tons to his name after 123 Tests. His best of 248* came against Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2004. He also scored an iconic 241* against Australia in Sydney in January 2004. Tendulkar's first Test double hundred (217) came against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in October 1999. He also scored 201* against Zimbabwe in Nagpur in November 2000.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in winning causes after 123 Tests?

Of his 123 Tests, Kohli featured in 62 matches that India won. In these games, he scored 4,746 runs at an average of 51.58 and a strike rate of 57.92, with the aid of 14 hundreds and 16 half-centuries. At home, Kohli averaged 59.69 in 39 Tests India won. In away games, he averaged a relatively lower 40.56 in 23 Test matches that India won.

Player Matches Runs HS Average 100s 50s Virat Kohli 62 4,746 254* 57.92 14 16 Sachin Tendulkar 38 3,293 248* 67.20 11 12

(Kohi vs Tendulkar stats in winning causes after 123 Tests)

After 123 Tests, Tendulkar had featured in 38 matches that India won. He scored 3,293 runs at an average of 67.20, with 11 hundreds and 12 half-centuries. At home, Tendulkar averaged 56.56 in 28 Tests that India won. In away matches, he averaged a sensational 108.70 from 10 Tests.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 123 Tests?

Of his 123 Tests, Kohli played 48 in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations. The 36-year-old scored 3,781 runs at an average of 41.54, with 12 hundreds and 14 half-centuries. He averaged 46.72 from 18 matches in Australia and 49.50 from nine matches in South Africa. However, he averaged in the 30s in England (17 Tests) and New Zealand (4 Tests).

Player Matches Runs HS Average 100s 50s Virat Kohli 48 3,781 169 41.54 12 14 Sachin Tendulkar 39 3,237 241* 53.06 12 11

(Kohi vs Tendulkar stats in SENA nations after 123 Tests)

After 123 Tests, Tendulkar had played 39 matches in SENA nations. He scored 3,237 runs at an average of 53.06, with 12 hundreds and 11 half-centuries. Tendulkar averaged a healthy 54.12 in Tests Down Under. He also averaged an impressive 71.60 from 10 Tests in England. The Indian legend averaged 42.40 in nine Tests in South Africa and 41.50 in eight matches in New Zealand.

