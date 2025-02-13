Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli will be keen to make an impact in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The 36-year-old has been short of runs over the last few months, but compiled a crucial half-century in the third ODI of the series against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. He scored 52 off 55 balls, hitting seven fours and a six.

If we talk about overall ODIs, Kohli is the third-leading run-getter in the format, having amassed 13,963 runs in 297 matches at an average of 57.93 and a strike rate of 93.52, with 50 hundreds and 73 fifties. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs from 463 matches) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) runs from 404 matches have scored more runs that Kohli in one-day cricket.

Kohli and Tendulkar are often compared especially when it comes to ODIs. With the Champions Trophy just a few days away, we compare the records of the two Indian batting superstars in the ICC event.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has a better average and strike rate in the Champions Trophy?

Kohli has featured in 13 Champions Trophy matches so far. In 12 innings, he has notched up 529 runs at an average of 88.16 and a strike rate of 92.32. The 36-year-old has been not out on as many as six occasions, while he has been dismissed without scoring one.

Of his 529 runs, Kohli has scored 124 runs in four innings against arch-rivals Pakistan at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 96.87. The former India captain has also managed 107 runs in two innings against South Africa at an average of 107 and a strike rate of 75.35. Further, in two innings against the West Indies, the right-handed batter has 101 runs at an average of 101 and a strike rate of 82.78.

Player Innings Runs Not outs Average SR Virat Kohli 12 529 6 88.16 92.32 Sachin Tendulkar 14 441 2 36.75 78.75

Tendulkar played 16 matches in the Champions Trophy. In 14 innings, he scored 441 runs at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of 78.75. The Master Blaster was not out on two occasions and was never dismissed for a duck in the ICC event. While his stats pale in comparison to Kohli, it would be fair to say that Tendulkar played against much superior bowling attacks throughout his career.

Of his 441 runs in the Champions Trophy, 189 runs came in three against Australia at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 98.95. Tendulkar scored 69 runs in one innings against New Zealand at a strike rate of 83.13, 55 runs in two innings against South Africa at a strike rate of 69.62 and 44 runs in two knocks against England at a strike rate of 72.13.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has more 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy?

Kohli has registered five 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy, but is yet to score a ton in the ICC event. His best of 96* came off 78 balls against Bangladesh in Birmingham in the 2017 semifinal clash. The knock featured 13 fours.

The star Indian batter also hit 81* off 68 against Pakistan in Birmingham (June 2017) and 79* off 104 against the West Indies in Johannesburg (September 2009). Further, he notched up 76* off 101 against South Africa at The Oval (June 2017) and scored 58* off 64 against Sri Lanka in Cardiff (June 2013).

Player HS 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Virat Kohli 96* 0 5 1 53 8 Sachin Tendulkar 141 1 1 0 49 7

Tendulkar managed two 50-plus scores in 14 innings in the Champions Trophy, one of them being a hundred. The batting legend smashed 141 off 128 balls against Australia in Dhaka in October 2018. His knock featured 13 fours and three sixes. Incredibly, Tendulkar picked up four wickets as well in the game and was the straightforward choice for Player of the Match.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar - Who has fared better in Champions Trophy finals?

Both Kohli and Tendulkar have batted twice in Champions Trophy finals. The former scored 48 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 111.62. He hit 43 off 34 against England in Birmingham in the 2013 final, which was reduced to 20-overs per side. India won the game by five runs. Kohli was out for five in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan at The Oval.

Player Innings Runs Average HS SR Virat Kohli 2 48 24 43 111.62 Sachin Tendulkar 2 76 76 69 72.38

(Champions Trophy stats in finals)

In two innings in finals of the ICC event, Tendulkar scored 76 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 72.38. He scored 69 off 83 in the 2000 final against New Zealand in Nairobi, which India lost by four wickets. Tendulkar was unbeaten on seven off 22 in the 2002 Champions Trophy final against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The match produced no result and the trophy was shared by the finalists.

