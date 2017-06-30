Virender Sehwag will be asked to keep his mouth shut if appointed coach

Sehwag is one among seven applicants for India's coach.

What’s the Story?

With the deadline of the final date to send in applications to become the coach of the Indian cricket team extended, there is a lot of speculation as to who will bag the job. With Virender Sehwag one of the frontrunners to take over Kumble’s role, everyone is apprehensive of his actions on social media since he is quite outspoken.

According to sources close to BCCI, Sehwag would be asked to keep his mouth shut if he is appointed the coach of the side.

“Currently, no other candidate is the front runner but one never knows. We still have a few days more to receive the applications,” said the source.

“Yes, Viru is outspoken on social media,” the source admitted, “But then, if he is appointed, he would be instructed to keep his mouth shut. Our fear is that he would just say, ‘so what?’, if India loses a match or a series. That would surely ruffle the feathers of important people,” he concluded.

In case you didn’t know...

Initially, the deadline to apply for the role of the coach ended in the first week of June. At that time, there were six applicants for the role – Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble and Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Doddanarasiah “Dodda” Ganesh.

However, shortly after Kumble resigned from his post, the BCCI extended the deadline to July 9. During this time, they received the application of Ravi Shastri who is apparently Virat Kohli’s choice for the next coach.

The Details:

As we all know, Sehwag is quite outspoken especially on social media through his Twitter handle. He has gotten into a few controversies as well as he voices his opinion on almost every cricketing matter.

He faced a lot of backlash for his comments against Bangladesh and Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and people were afraid that he would continue to do the same if and when he gets appointed the coach.

What’s next?

The deadline to send in the application for the post of the coach is on July 9 after which the Cricket Advisory Committee will go through the applications and make their choice.

Author’s Take

If Sehwag does get appointed as the coach of the Indian side, he would most definitely have to reduce his Twitter usage and not pass comments like he did against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

However, given his lack of experience when compared to the other candidates, it might not be the best choice to make him the coach at this moment. Applicants such as Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, and Ravi Shastri should be the front runners for the job.