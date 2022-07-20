"Viru paaji showing me how to be better at cricket and babysitting"- Rishabh Pant's 3 best replies on Twitter

Rishabh Pant is one of the rising stars in world cricket. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has caught everyone's attention with his unique style of batting. He has helped India perform better in their recent overseas Test matches by scoring big for the nation.

Indian cricket fans will never forget the way Rishabh Pant played a match-winning knock in Brisbane against Australia to end the Aussies' unbeaten run at the Gabba. He also smashed a century against England in a Test at Edgbaston earlier this year.

Pant also became one of the few players to lead their nation before turning 25 as he led the Indian team in a five-match T20I series against South Africa this year.

Apart from his on-field performances, Pant is also known for his sense of humor. While keeping the wickets, his hilarious comments have been caught on the stump mic on several occasions.

Rishabh Pant has not shied away from showing his sense of humor on social media as well. In this listicle today, we will look back at the three best replies and comments from Pant on Twitter.

#1 Virender Sehwag's lessons to Rishabh Pant

Very few Indian batters have played aggressive shots consistently in Test matches. Rishabh Pant does that job for the team right now, and before him, it was Virender Sehwag who would scare the opposition bowlers with his attacking shots.

In 2019, when India hosted Australia for a five-match series, broadcaster Star Sports aired a commercial featuring Sehwag. The former Indian cricketer played a babysitter role for Australian kids.

The jibe was in connection with Tim Paine asking Pant to babysit his kids while the Aussie was out with his wife during the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pant hilariously replied:

"Viru paaji showing me how to be better at cricket and babysitting — an inspiration always!"

#2 Pant's chat with Munna Bhaiya

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 @divyenndu Hahahahaha nahi munna bhaiya yeh gaddi aap ki he hai @divyenndu Hahahahaha nahi munna bhaiya yeh gaddi aap ki he hai

Mirzapur, on Amazon Prime, is one of the most popular Indian web series. Pant seems to be a big fan of the show as he captioned his recent Twitter post with a dialog from Mirzapur.

Quoting the character Munna Bhaiya, Pant wrote:

"Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai – Munna Bhaiya."

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17



#RP17 Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai – Munna Bhaiya. Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai – Munna Bhaiya. 😅#RP17 https://t.co/kSpyG6B4yk

Actor Divyenndu, who played Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur, replied to Pant with another reference to the show:

"Aap Yogya Hain."

Pant laughed and replied:

"Hahahahaha nahi munna bhaiya yeh gaddi aap ki he hai."

#3 Pant's tip to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17

With cameras around everywhere, never underestimate the use of a good hair gel or wax before hitting the field ! @GurpreetGK Bhai @GurpreetGK that’s why I wear a helmets or cap while keepingWith cameras around everywhere, never underestimate the use of a good hair gel or wax before hitting the field ! @GurpreetGK Bhai @GurpreetGK that’s why I wear a helmets or cap while keeping 😉With cameras around everywhere, never underestimate the use of a good hair gel or wax before hitting the field ! 😎😜

Last year, Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu sought some advice from Rishabh Pant. Sandhu asked the keeper-batter how he manages his hair.

Gurpreet asked:

"Bhai @RishabhPant17 does your hair also go crazy like this when you are behind the wickets and you see the ball coming?"

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu @GurpreetGK Bhai @RishabhPant17 does your hair also go crazy like this when you are behind the wickets and you see the ball coming? Bhai @RishabhPant17 does your hair also go crazy like this when you are behind the wickets and you see the ball coming? https://t.co/7D2QiYjYrR

Pant told him that he wears helmets and caps for a reason. He also suggested using hair gel or wax.

Pant replied:

"Bhai @GurpreetGK that’s why I wear a helmet or cap while keeping. With cameras around everywhere, never underestimate the use of a good hair gel or wax before hitting the field !"

