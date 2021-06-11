Vitality Blast 2021: How did the international stars fare on Day 2 of the league?

A total of four matches were held on the second day of the Vitality Blast 2021. Several international stars made it to the playing XI of their respective teams and put in their best efforts.

On that note, let's take a look at how the top players fared on Day 2 of the Vitality Blast 2021.

Glenn Phillips (Gloucestershire)

Glenn Phillips amassed 44 runs for his side on Day 2 of the Vitality Blast 2021

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Phillips amassed 44 runs from 31 balls after his side chose to bat first in their Vitality Blast 2021 season opener against Glamorgan. He belted four boundaries and a couple of sixes during his innings.

Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan)

Australian player Marnus Labuschagne dazzled with the bat on Day 2 of the league. He came out to bat at No. 3 for his club and remained unbeaten with 93 runs off 56 balls that included 10 fours and two sixes. Unfortunately, his knock went in vain as Glamorgan lost to Gloucestershire by four runs. On the field, he took two catches.

With the ball, Labuschagne removed the in-form Glenn Phillips and finished with figures of 1/18 from two overs.

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan)

Ingram didn't have the best of starts against Gloucestershire as he was cleaned up by Josh Shaw's delivery after scoring a run. He will look to improve his performances in the upcoming fixtures of the Vitality Blast 2021.

Timm van der Gugten (Glamorgan)

Dutch bowler Timm van der Gugten went wicketless for 36 runs from his four-overs quota. The experienced pacer also bowled a maiden over when his side met Gloucestershire at the Vitality Blast 2021.

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Liam Livingstone scored 25 runs for Lancashire Lightning in their second fixture of Vitality Blast 2021

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone picked up one wicket for 29 runs as he dismissed Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann. He put up a show with the bat as well, scoring 25 runs from just 12 balls at a strike rate of 208.33.

Finn Allen (Lancashire)

Allen opened the batting alongside Liam Livingstone on Day 2 of the Vitality Blast 2021 against Leicestershire. The Kiwi dazzled with the bat and scored an unbeaten 73 runs off 51 deliveries that included 7 fours and a maximum. On the field, he took one catch as well to dismiss Arron Lilley.

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler scored 26 runs from 16 balls at a strike rate of 137.50 against Leicestershire.

Dane Vilas (Lancashire)

Lancashire skipper Dane Vilas scored 16 runs from 12 balls that included a couple of boundaries.

Naveen-ul-Haq (Leicestershire)

Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq conceded 44 runs for one wicket from his four-overs quota. He dismissed Lancashire's Danny Lamb for two runs.

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Surrey opener Jason Roy played a slow and crucial innings for his team. He scored 45 runs from 42 balls at a strike rate of 107.14 to build his team's total against Middlesex. Roy belted four boundaries and a maximum during his innings.

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast 2021

Sam Curran scored 21 runs from 17 balls with the willow against Middlesex. With the ball, he picked up four wickets for 29 runs that included John Simpson, Chris Green, Luke Hollman and Steven Finn.

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Tom Curran played a quickfire knock of 25 runs from 10 balls that included a boundary and a couple of sixes. He failed to pick up a wicket with the ball and finished with figures of 0/26 from his four overs against Middlesex.

On the field, Tom Curran caught hold of two catches and indulged in a run-out to dismiss Irish player Paul Stirling.

Gareth Batty (Surrey)

Surrey skipper Gareth Batty picked up 1/14 from three overs. The versatile bowler removed Middlesex's Max Holden for five runs.

Paul Stirling (Middlesex)

Paul Stirling dazzled with the bat on Day 2 of the Vitality Blast 2021. He opened the innings for his club against Surrey and scored 58 runs off 28 balls that included five fours and four sixes. Stirling also bowled two overs, conceding 22 runs.

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex)

Morgan scored 31 runs for his side in their previous Vitality Blast 2021 fixture

Middlesex captain Eoin Morgan played a quickfire knock of 31 off 17 balls that included two fours and as many sixes.

Steven Finn (Middlesex)

England pacer Steven Finn picked up two Surrey wickets for 41 runs from four overs. His scalps include Jamie Overton and Jordan Clark.

Carlos Brathwaite (Warwickshire)

Brathwaite failed to score in bulk with the bat in his club's season opener against Yorkshire at the Vitality Blast 2021. With the ball, he picked up the wicket of Harry Brook and conceded 30 runs from four overs.

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Bairstow amassed 34 runs off 22 balls that included one boundary and three sixes. He played a crucial innings to guide his side home against Warwickshire by six wickets.

Lockie Ferguson (Yorkshire)

Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson finished with figures of 1/29 at an economy of 7.20. Yet again, he picked up a crucial wicket and this time it was Warwickshire's Tim Bresnan, who was caught behind by Ferguson's bowling.

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Hampshire v Middlesex - Vitality Blast 2021

The World No. 1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan contributed 23 runs off 20 balls for his side while chasing a target of 145.

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Yorkshire skipper David Willey had two scalps to his name during his club's Vitality Blast 2021 outing against Warwickshire. He dismisses opener Ed Pollock and the in-form Sam Hain, who scored a half-century.

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Rashid remained wicketless last night with the pitch not really assisting spinners early during the game.

Adam Lyth (Yorkshire)

Lyth opened the innings for Yorkshire alongside Jonny Bairstow. He failed to get to a good start as he was dismissed for just five runs.

