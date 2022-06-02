Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 38, Lancashire vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lancashire will take on Northamptonshire in the 38th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host this North Group fixture on June 3.

Lancashire are yet to lose a single game in the competition so far. After their opening match against Yorkshire ended in a tie, they went on to win their next three games.

Lancashire beat Derbyshire in their last game to register their third win of the competition. Batting first, Lancashire posted a mammoth 219 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers then picked up five wickets as they restricted Derbyshire to 202 to win the game by 17 runs.

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, have bounced back after losing their first game against Warwickshire. They beat Leicestershire comprehensively in their previous fixture.

After electing to bat first, the Northants posted 227 on the board, thanks to a sensational ton from Chris Lynn. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up nine wickets in total as they restricted Leicestershire to 185 to win the game by 42 runs.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Details:

Match: Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Emirates Old Trafford is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark and will have to be at their best while bowling on this surface.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Weather Forecast

There will likely not be ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Manchester on Friday is expected to hover between nine and 17 degrees Celsius, with rain also predicted during the course of the match.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Probable XIs

Lancashire

Liam Livingstone led the charge with the bat as he scored 75 to guide his side to 219 in their last match. Tom Hartley picked up two wickets and helped his team restrict Derbyshire to 202.

Probable XI

Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Northamptonshire

Chris Lynn remained unbeaten on 106 off just 66 balls to help his team put up 227 in their most recent fixture. He was well-supported by James Neesham (75* off 30 balls). Ben Sanderson and Freddie Heldreich picked up two wickets apiece as they defended the total successfully against Leicestershire.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

Both Lancashire and Northamptonshire are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. With both being well-balanced sides, a cracking contest can be expected when they meet in Manchester on Friday.

However, Lancashire are unbeaten so far and have a slight edge in this contest. They are expected to add another win to their tally in the match against Northamptonshire.

Prediction: Lancashire to win this encounter.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

