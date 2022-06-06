Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 54, Leicestershire vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Leicestershire will square off against Lancashire in the 54th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Grace Road in Leicester.

Leicestershire have played six games so far, winning three and losing as many. They have won their last two matches, including a victory over Worcestershire in their previous outing.

After being asked to bat first, Leicestershire scored 162 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over Worcestershire on 136 to win the game by 26 runs.

Lancashire, meanwhile, have won four of their five games so far this season. They are unbeaten in the competition this year as their game against Yorkshire ended in a tie.

They beat Northamptonshire in their last game in a hard-fought contest. The Northants set a target of 154 for Lancashire after electing to bat first.

The Lancashire batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals but held their nerves in the end as they chased down the total with two wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Match Details:

Match: Leicestershire vs Lancashire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 7th 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Grace Road is a bowling-friendly track. The bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and will look to pick up wickets upfront with the new ball. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before playing their strokes freely.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Leicester is expected to range between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Probable XIs

Leicestershire

Rishi Patel top-scored with 37 as they posted 162 in their 20 overs in their last match. Naveen-ul-Haq starred with the ball as he picked up a fifer to break the back of Worcestershire’s batting lineup.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Davis

Lancashire

The bowlers picked up six wickets in total as they restricted the Northants to 153. Tim David played a quickfire knock of 42 off just 26 balls to guide his team across the line with two wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. Leicestershire will be looking to carry their winning momentum against the unbeaten Lancashire. But with the kind of form the latter has shown so far, it is a tough job for any team to topple Lancashire. They are most likely to add to their winning streak against Leicestershire on Tuesday.

Prediction: Lancashire to win this encounter.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Leicestershire Cricket YouTube Channel

