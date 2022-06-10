Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 67, Glamorgan vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Glamorgan will lock horns with Hampshire in the 67th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host this South Group fixture on Friday, June 10.

Glamorgan have played seven games, managing to win only two. They are struggling a bit and will look to gain some momentum as they lost their last game against Gloucestershire after their previous one was washed out due to rain.

After being asked to bat first, the Glamorgan batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they ended their innings on 158. The bowlers tried hard and picked up five wickets in total but failed to defend the total.

Hampshire, on the other hand, have won three of their seven games and have six points to their name. After losing their first four games on the trot, they have bounced back to win the next four.

They beat Essex in their previous outing. Batting first, Hampshire posted 155 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Essex on 123 to win the game by 32 runs. They will look to repeat their performance against Glamorgan on Friday.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Match Details:

Match: Glamorgan vs Hampshire, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 10th 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens assists bowlers. The batters often find it difficult to score runs while batting on this surface. The average score at this venue is 137 and another low-scoring affair is expected.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Cardiff is expected to hover between 13 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Probable XIs

Glamorgan

Skipper David Lloyd was the lone fighter with the bat as he scored 68 and helped his side post a competitive total on the board in their last match. Daniel Douthwaite picked up three wickets with the ball but they failed to defend the total as Gloucestershire chased down 159 in 19 overs.

Probable XI

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (wk), Edward Byrom, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, James Harris, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

Hampshire

James Vince at the top of the order scored 44 and a cameo from Toby Albert (24* off 12 balls) helped them post 155 on the board in their last match. James Fuller starred with the ball as he finished with four scalps and helped his side knock over Essex on 123.

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Glamorgan are coming off a loss in their last game whereas Hampshire beat Essex and will be brimming with confidence. The latter will be eager to continue their winning run on Friday.

Prediction: Hampshire to win this encounter.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

