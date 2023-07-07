Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Hampshire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire and Worcestershire are set to face each other in the Quarter-Final 4 of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, July 7. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the contest.

Hampshire, led by James Vince, finished second in the points table in the South Group with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.820 thanks to wins in nine out of 14 matches. They defeated Gloucestershire by eight wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a paltry target of 106, Hampshire romped home with 33 balls left in their innings.

Worcestershire, led by Brett D'Oliveira, have had a similar campaign. They finished third in the North Group points table with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.349 thanks to wins in eight out of 14 games. They will go into the game after beating Derbyshire by 28 runs in their previous match. After asking the opposition to chase down a mammoth score of 223, they restricted Derbyshire to 194 in 19.4 overs.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Worcestershire, 4th Quarter-Final, Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: July 7, 2023, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The pitch in Southampton is expected to assist fast bowling to some extent and batters need to be careful while playing shots on the up. Fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Weather Report

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Probable Xl

Hampshire

Probable Xl

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ross Whiteley, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, John Turner

Worcestershire

Probable Xl

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Mitchell Santner, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Prediction

Both Hampshire and Worcestershire have been excellent thus far and hence, it is tough to pick an outright winner. In a crunch game, one would back the team batting first to secure victory.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Jack Haynes to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes