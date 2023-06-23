Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Lancashire and Derbyshire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, June 23. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host the contest.

Lancashire, led by Liam Livingstone, are currently placed fourth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.223 thanks to wins in six out of 11 matches. They lost to Worcestershire by seven wickets in their previous game.

Ahead of their next game, Lancashire have every reason to cheer as fast bowler Richard Gleeson has been added to the squad after he recovered from a wrist injury. Steven Croft also returns after recovering from a calf injury.

Derbyshire, led by Leus du Plooy, are not far away from Lancashire. They are placed sixth in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +0.436 courtesy of wins in five out of 11 matches.

They will go into the match after beating Northants Steelbacks by six wickets. Prior to that, they handed Yorkshire a massive 144-run defeat at the Queen's Park in Chesterfield.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Derbyshire, (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The pitch in Manchester is generally known to assist the team batting first. Hence, teams may avoid chasing at the venue at least in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Manchester. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Probable Xl

Lancashire Probable Xl

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Luke Wells, Daryl Mitchell, Liam Livingstone (c), Dane Vilas, Rob Jones, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Jack Blatherwick

Derbyshire Probable Xl

Luis Reece, Haider Ali, Leus du Plooy (c), Wayne Madsen, Harry Came, Brooke Guest (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Prediction

Both Lancashire and Derbyshire have had pretty similar campaigns thus far in the tournament. But it is Derbyshire, who have momentum by their side and will go into the game as favourites.

Prediction: Derbyshire to win the match.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Jos Buttler to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes