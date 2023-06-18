Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 83rd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will see Lancashire lock horns with Durham at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. This North Group clash is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 18.

After losing four games on the trot, Lancashire have finally returned to winning ways. They have won two consecutive games, which includes a 35-run victory against Northamptonshire in their previous match.

The team will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins as they currently stand fourth in the points table with 10 points, having won five of their nine games so far.

Meanwhile, after a strong start to the tournament, Durham have struggled for consistency in the recent games. They have won only once in their previous five games, which includes a tie with Derbyshire in their previous match.

With four wins and as many losses, they are currently placed fifth in the points table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.241.

Lancashire vs Durham Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Durham, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 18 2023, Sunday, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire vs Durham Pitch Report

The pitch at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is expected to offer a pace-friendly surface for the game. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers initially, while the batters need to be a bit patient in the start. The average first-innings score at the venue is 160.

Lancashire vs Durham Weather Forecast

Rain showers and thunderstorms are predicted in Manchester on Sunday, with the temperatures expected to range between 16 and 22 degree celsius. There are around 80% chances of rain during the game.

Lancashire vs Durham Probable XIs

Lancashire

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Liam Livingstone (c), Daryl Mitchell, Dane Vilas (wk), Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Luke Wood, Jack Blatherwick

Durham

Michael Jones, Alex Lees (c), Brydon Carse, Ashton Turner, Ollie Robinson (wk), Luke Doneathy, Ben Raine, Wayne Parnell, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson

Lancashire vs Durham Match Prediction

Lancashire will be high on confidence after winning back-to-back games, while Durham have not won even once in their previous three matches.

Therefore, the Liam Livingstone-led side will start the game as the clear favorites and will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Prediction: Lancashire to win the match.

Lancashire vs Durham Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

