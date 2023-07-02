Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

In this highly anticipated clash of T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire will take on Northamptonshire at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. This North Group match will be played on July 2, starting at 7.00 pm IST.

Lancashire have been in good form this season, securing seven wins in 13 games, accumulating a total of 15 points. However, their previous encounter against Yorkshire was unfortunately abandoned due to rain. Nevertheless, they showcased their dominance before that by defeating Derbyshire with a comfortable margin of 27 runs.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire had a great outing last time with a 92-run win against Leicestershire. They find themselves in the seventh spot, with six wins and seven losses in 13 games, accumulating a total of 12 points. This match holds immense importance for both teams as a win will make their journey easy toward the knockout stages.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: July 2, 2023, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

Emirates Old Trafford has historically provided an even contest between bat and ball. The surface is expected to offer good bounce, encouraging strokeplay. Batters will find value for their shots, while the spinners might come into play as the match progresses.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Weather Report

Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is expected to witness challenging weather conditions. The forecast indicates a 60 percent chance of precipitation, increasing the likelihood of showers during the game.

The humidity level is projected to be around 54 percent, which could impact the players' comfort and potentially affect the ball's movement.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Probable Xl

Lancashire

Probable Xl

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Daryl Mitchell, Liam Livingstone (c), Rob Jones, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, and Tom Bailey.

Northamptonshire

Probable Xl

Emilio Gay, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, Saif Zaib, David Willey (c), Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, and Freddie Heldreich.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Prediction

Considering overall performance so far, Lancashire appears to have the upper hand in this clash. Their strong batting lineup and a well-balanced bowling attack give them a significant advantage. Moreover, playing at their home ground further boosts their chances of clinching victory.

Prediction: Lancashire to win the match

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : 0 votes