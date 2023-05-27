Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lancashire (LAN) will lock horns with Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the 16th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is all set to host this encounter on Saturday, May 27.

Lancashire had a perfect start to their campaign as they have won two consecutive games, including an eight wickets victory against Leicestershire in the previous game. They are currently placed comfortably at the top of the north group points table with four points.

Bowling first, Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood destroyed the batting unit of Leicestershire as they picked up three wickets apiece, and the opponents got bundled for just 99 runs in 18.5 overs. In reply, Steven Croft (46) and Daryl Mitchell (25) remained unbeaten as Lancashire successfully chased down the target with nearly eight overs to spare.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, also started their campaign on a high as they secured a four-wicket victory against Derbyshire in their opening fixture of the tournament. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming games as well.

Bowling first, the bowlers did well to keep the scoring rate in check as they restricted Derbyshire to a below-par total of 178/6 in 20 overs. Chasing 179, Joe Clarke (68 off 29 balls) helped the team get off to a flying start in the powerplay, followed by another blistering cameo from Matthew Montgomery (51 off 29 balls) as they crossed the finish line with three overs to spare.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 27. 2023, Saturday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

A low-scoring encounter awaits both teams as the pitch at Emirates Old Trafford is a difficult pitch to bat on. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers initially, while the batters need to be a bit cautious with their stroke play in the beginning.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Forecast

Clear Skies are expected to greet both teams in Manchester on Saturday, with the temperatures expected to range between 10 to 22 degree Celsius.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Probable XIs

Lancashire: Luke Wells, George Bell (wk), Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Liam Livingstone (c), Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson, Danny Lamb

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Shaheen Afridi, Conor McKerr

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Both teams will be high on confidence after securing convincing victories in their previous games. However, Lancashire have performed more consistently in both departments and they will start the game as slight favourites.

Prediction: Lancashire to win Match 16 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Alex Hales To Score A Fifty? Yes No 15 votes