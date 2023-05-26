Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, May 26. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the contest.

Derbyshire, led by Leus du Plooy, did not make a great start to their campaign as they lost to Lancashire by four wickets on May 20 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After being asked to bat first, Derbyshire scored 179 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Wayne Madsen was their standout batter, having scored 50 runs off 35 balls with three fours and four sixes. Thereafter, Lancashire chased down the target with four balls to spare after opening batter Luke Wells scored 66 runs off 35 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, are yet to play a game and will be looking to get off to a winning start. They have Alex Hales as one of their prolific run-scorers and have also signed Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, and Colin Munro bring in a lot of value to their eleven.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The pitch in Nottingham is generally a belter for the batters and batters find it easy to play shots on the up. A high-scoring match seems to be in the offing.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

The weather should be pleasant in Friday’s game. Temperatures will be around the 20 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-40s.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (C), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Matt Montgomery, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter.

Derbyshire

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Anuj Dal, Aneurin Donald (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

Nottinghamshire are the stronger of the two teams, at least on paper and hence they will go into the match as favorites. Moreover, the fact that they will be playing at home also gives them an advantage.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Fancode

