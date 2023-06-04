Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Nottinghamshire and Lancashire will go head-to-head during the 25th North Group Division fixture on June 4 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Nottinghamshire is not experiencing a great campaign and have been outplayed in three out of five fixtures. Their NRR currently stands at an embarrassing low of -0.454. However, their win in the last fixture against Birmingham would have instilled some sense of hope in them ahead of this fixture.

Lancashire are marginally ahead of Nottinghamshire and are ranked at the number 4 position in the points table. They have won three out of six games so far and their NRR stands at 0.269. Lancashire suffered three consecutive defeats in their last 3 games and would be a tad bit worried leading up to this fixture.

Both teams are pretty much neck and neck and have all to play for in this upcoming match.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Details:

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, Match 25 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, on Sunday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is flat and greenish-brown, making it ideal for batsmen and spin bowlers. The surface will remain hard and true in the earlier part of the game and runs will be easy to come by. The average first innings score on this venue is 172.

However, the pitch is expected to slow down as the game goes on. Past figures suggest that teams batting first have won more games (36) than the teams batting second (23) which is a clear indication that the surface might wear off. The toss-winning captain should choose to bat first and have enough runs on the board to skittle the opposition.

The team batting first has won on more instances compared to teams batting second. Besides, the average first innings score here is 174. It will be an ideal decision to bat first and get enough runs on the board to skittle the opposition out of the attack.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Weather Report

The weather a Nottingham will mostly remain sunny with temperatures rising to as high as 20 degrees celsius during the day. However, as the evening approaches, temperatures are expected to plummet to 8 degrees celsius. Chances of rain are down to just 2% at present.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Probable Xl

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores (wk), Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Carter, Conor McKerr

Lancashire

Luke Wells, Jos Buttler (wk), Philip Salt, Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Prediction

Lancashire have a comparatively better track record than Nottinghamshire and have earned some hard-fought wins in recent times. Nottinghamshire on the other hand, has a lot of catching up to do as their NRR is in shambles at the moment. By judging the current form of both teams, our win predictor is slightly in favor of Lancashire.

Prediction: Lancashire to win the match.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

