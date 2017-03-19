VVS Laxman mocked by Australian media for his comments on Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell

The Australians simply don't want to end controversies

by Umaima Saeed News 19 Mar 2017, 19:21 IST

VVS Laman didn’t shy away from criticising Maxwell and Smith for what was simply unethical

What’s the story?

Just when you thought the spiralling hostility between India and Australia off the field finally ended, things took a U-turn. This time it was Glenn Maxwell, along with Steve Smith, who unethically imitated Virat Kohli’s injury.

And when VVS Laxman compared this act to how Indian cricketers had reacted to Phil Hughes’ death, the Australian media once again pounced on the opportunity, terming Laxman’s comments as ‘ill-informed attack on Smith’s leadership’ and unfortunately bringing up the Hughes family name into a non-issue.

The Courier Mail and News Corp Australia described Laxman’s comments as, ‘depressingly ill-advised’ and further said that he had ‘waded into murky waters.’

In case you didn’t know…

In reply to Maxwell and Smith mocking Kohli’s injury, VVS Laxman told Star Sports that the two Australians were setting a very bad example to their team. He opined that sledging is fine, but mocking someone who is in pain was something he (Laxman) experienced first time.

The Heart of the Matter

The bad blood between Australia and India resumed on Saturday when all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was seen holding his shoulder with a rather wicked smile on his face after his attempt to save a boundary, and many pointing out that he was mocking Virat Kohli's injury.

On the opening day of the Ranchi Test, Kohli was seen clutching his right shoulder in pain after a dive while fielding at the mid-on area.

Maxwell’s behaviour didn’t go down well with the Indians, and VVS was soon vocal about it. However, the Australian media refused to accept Maxwell’s wrongdoing and instead pounced back on Laxman when he compared the incident to Phil Hughes’ death.

What’s next?

Cheteshwar Pujara's double hundred in tandem with Wriddhiman Saha's century put India in absolute command with an imposing total of 603 for 9 against Australia on 4th day of the Ranchi Test on Sunday.

The tourists, with their strong batting line-up, will be hoping that they can bat out for a draw on the 5th day before going for the final Test in Dharamsala. But the pitch on the last day is likely to ask a few difficult questions as they still require 129 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Author’s Take

Even though the ball was in India’s court, who could have gone ahead with the ICC complaint against Smith, another controversial U-turn from Australia was least expected. And surprisingly, they mocked Kohli’s injury, the same guy who respectfully attended Phil Hughes’s funeral in Australia.

