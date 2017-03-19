India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli clutches his shoulder while giving Warner a send-off

The Kangaroos could expect a lot more of this on the last day.

Kohli was pumped up as Warner was dismissed

Despite being out of action for most of the Test, Virat Kohli continues to be one of the most talked about players of the match because of the injury incident which took place on the first day of the match.

Just one day after being mocked by Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith over his “shoulder incident”, Kohli decided to give the Kangaroos a taste of their own medicine as the 2nd innings of the Australian innings began after India’s marathon innings.

Extra Cover: India vs Australia 2017, 3rd Test, Day 4 Stats: Cheteshwar Pujara creates history as India end day 4 on top

Trailing India by 153 runs, the Australians got off to a brisk start by scoring 16 runs in the first three overs. However, Ravindra Jadeja struck in the 4th over of the innings and dismissed David Warner with a beauty of a delivery.

As Warner walked off the field, the Indians made sure he heard their celebrations. Kohli was ecstatic and was seen clutching his shoulder in an attempt to mock the Australians watching on from the dressing room.

What happened on Day 3:

Action turned ugly on day 3 of the third Test

After a lot of debate and speculation regarding Kohli’s injury, he finally came out to bat at no. 4 despite sitting out the majority of the first innings while his side was bowling.

In the 81st over of India’s innings, a well-set Cheteshwar Pujara played a neat stroke towards deep midwicket which looked destined for the boundary. Glenn Maxwell put in a heroic effort to prevent the boundary, having to put in the dive in the same place that Kohli had earlier injured his shoulder.

Unfortunately, Kohli was dismissed in the very next over to a Pat Cummins’s delivery and the Australian team made sure Kohli heard their celebrations by mocking him. Steve Smith was even seen gesturing to Kohli and calling him a cry baby.

India on top at the end of Day 4:

Kohli was seen holding his shoulder as the Australian team walked off the field

After taking the wicket of Warner, Jadeja struck in the last over of the day as well by dismissing Lyon with a brilliant delivery. Australia finally ended the day with 23 runs on the board with the loss of two wickets and 129 runs behind India.

Earlier in the day, Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha broke numerous records during their 199 run partnership for the 6th wicket which helped India reach 603-9. Pujara went on to score a double-century while Saha scored a magnificent century as well. Jadeja ensured India crossed the 600 run mark with a quickfire half-century.

As India declared their innings and the Australians left the field, Kohli was seen holding his shoulders then too in an attempt to send a message to them before they came out to bat.