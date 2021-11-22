3 Unbreakable records held by Wasim Jaffer in the Ranji Trophy

Wasim Jaffer is an absolute superstar on Twitter nowadays. His cryptic tweets and unparalleled meme game often have Twitterati in splits. But of course, that is not the only way in which one could exemplify the brilliance of Jaffer.

Wasim Jaffer’s true legacy lies in his incredible first-class numbers. He is a bonafide Ranji Trophy legend and was an accomplished opener for India across the 31 Tests that he played in.

Jaffer is the epitome of domestic dominance, and he seizes that claim through the sheer weight of his numbers. He holds a series of records in the Ranji Trophy that are likely to stand the test of time. With multiple formats within the domestic arena and the discourse around player fatigue management, it’s highly unlikely that these records will ever be broken.

Here’s looking at three records held by Wasim Jaffer in first-class Indian domestic cricket:

1. Most career runs in Ranji trophy

12,038. That’s how many runs Jaffer has scored in the Ranji Trophy. No other batsman has even reached the 10000-run landmark. He has truly been a run-accumulator of the highest quality in the tournament. The next best batsman, Amol Muzumdar, has 9205 runs. Among active players, the highest is Services legend Yashpal Singh, who has 8700 runs. Being in the twilight phase of his career, it is highly unlikely Singh will overtake Jaffer's total.

2. Most Career Centuries in Ranji trophy

Jaffer scored centuries for Fun in the Ranji Trophy

Jaffer has scored an incredible 40 centuries in the Ranji Trophy—the highest by a wide margin. The next best is Ajay Sharma, who holds 31 centuries to his name. His highest score of 314* came in just his second match, as he played for Mumbai as a 17-year-old in 1997 against Saurashtra. There was no looking back from there.

3. Most appearances in the Ranji Trophy

156 matches spread across 24 years for two teams. Wasim Jaffer is truly the hallmark of longevity and consistency in the Ranji Trophy. The next best is Madhya Pradesh legend Devendra Bundela with 146 tournament appearances.

