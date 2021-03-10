Wasim Jaffer applauds Jhulan Goswami's longevity in international cricket

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami might be 38 years old but her passion towards the sport remains as resolute as it ever was. The Nadia-born cricketer has been around since 2002 and continues to be an integral part of the Indian Women's team.

In the ongoing five-match WODI series against South Africa, Jhulan has managed to churn out some impressive performances. In the first WODI, she was the lone wicket-taker for her side and returned with figures of 10-1-38-2 even though these efforts weren't enough to help the side get over the line.

In the second game though, Jhulan Goswami was even better with the ball accounting for four wickets in her 10 overs and helped bowl out the opposition for 157 runs. Courtesy of half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut, India Women won the game by 9 wickets and leveled the series.

Jimmy Anderson was yet to make his debut when Jhulam Goswami played her first game for India

After this impressive performance from Jhulan Goswami, former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to praise the bowler for her longevity.

"Today @JhulanG10 picked up 4/42. To put this performance and her longevity in perspective here's a mind blowing fact: When Jhulan made her India debut in Jan 2002, Jimmy Anderson was yet to play for England #INDvSA," wrote Wasim Jaffer in his tweet.

Today @JhulanG10 picked up 4/42. To put this performance and her longevity in perspective here's a mind blowing fact: When Jhulan made her India debut in Jan 2002, Jimmy Anderson was yet to play for England🤯 👏👏 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/tUpQ84sWKR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 9, 2021

Jhulan Goswami sets her eyes on the World Cup 2022

Jhulan Goswami, who announced her WT20I retirement in 2018, has now set her eyes on the 50-over World Cup, which will be played in March 2022. Even though she will be 39 by then, the highest wicket-taker in WODIs feels she can pull it off till then.

Having missed out by a narrow margin in the last edition of the tournament, both Jhulan and Mithali Raj seem to be extremely determined to lay their hands on the glorious trophy next year.

Recently, Jhulan Goswami also expressed her delight at getting a chance to play Test cricket again after seven years. The Indian women's cricket team is set to face England in a one-off Test match later this year.

"Everyone is very excited. We played a Test match last, against South Africa in Mysore in 2014, and after six [seven] years we are going to play a Test against England," she said in the press conference after the 2nd ODI.

On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 8, 2021