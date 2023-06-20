[Watch] Moeen Ali squares Travis Head up with an absolute beauty

England off-spinner Moeen Ali handed Australia a massive blow, dismissing the dangerous Travis Head with a dream delivery during Day 5 of the ongoing Ashes Test in Edgbaston.

Head looked to cut loose and had already scored 10 runs of Ali's over on Tuesday, June 20. However, the off-spinner had the last life as his drift and a bit of turn was enough to send the southpaw back. The batter tried to hang on the back foot to a delivery to which he should have gone forward.

The ball pitch and just straightened enough to take the edge of Travis Head's bat. Joe Root took a good catch in the slips to give England another breakthrough in what promises to be an exciting end to the first Test of the series.

Here's a video of Head's dismissal:

England Cricket @englandcricket



Just enough bite and turn and Root takes a simple catch at first slip



Australia down!



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes Oh Moeen!Just enough bite and turn and Root takes a simple catch at first slipAustraliadown! Oh Moeen! 🔥 Just enough bite and turn and Root takes a simple catch at first slip 👌 Australia 5️⃣ down! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes https://t.co/YnzlbhkPBW

Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali combine to give England exactly the start they needed

The first session of play on Day 5 was completely washed out due to rain, but there still seems to be enough time for all three results to be possible. For England, they were keen to pick up a couple of early wickets and that's exactly what they have got.

Stuart Broad was pretty vocal ahead of the Ashes about the outswinger that he was working on. Just like he used that weapon to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith on Monday, Broad dismissed nightwatchman Boland.

While Usman Khawaja continued to play the anchor's role, Travis Head tried to up the ante with the three boundaries that he scored. However, Moeen Ali provided the crucial breakthrough that the hosts needed to get more control of the game.

The blister on his index finger doesn't seem to be affecting Moeen Ali a lot, given the way he got the ball to grip and turn to send Head packing. He could hold the key to England's chances.

At the time of writing, Australia needed 108 runs in 41 overs to win.

