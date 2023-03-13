[Watch] “After 21 years, that day has come” - Sanju Samson elated after meeting Rajinikanth in dream-come-true moment

Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson on Sunday, March 12 shared a picture with South superstar Rajinikanth. While uploading the picture on his official social media handle, he revealed that, as a kid, he had told his parents that one day he would meet 'Rajni sir' in his house.

28-year-old Samson has not played for India since the first T20I of the home series against Sri Lanka in January this year. He suffered a knee injury while fielding in the game played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He hasn’t been recalled to the national side subsequently.

On Sunday, an elated Samson shared a picture with Rajinikanth in what was clearly a fanboy for the cricketer. While uploading the image with the legendary actor, the keeper-batter wrote:

“At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house…

“After 21 years, that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me..☺️🙏🏽.”

Sanju Samson @IamSanjuSamson

After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me.. 🏽 At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house…After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me.. At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house…After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me..☺️🙏🏽 https://t.co/FzuWWqJkif

A fan club of the cricketer also shared a video of Samson meeting his favorite actor.

Sanju Samson Fans Page @SanjuSamsonFP



Sanju via instagram: "At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house…

After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me.. 🏽" #SanjuSamson finally meets his all time fav @RAJINIKANTHSanju via instagram: "At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house…After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me..🏽" #SanjuSamson finally meets his all time fav @RAJINIKANTH ⭐ Sanju via instagram: "At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house…After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me..☺️🙏🏽" https://t.co/UdEkegWHah

Rajinikanth is regarded as one of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema and has a cult following across South India.

“There is just no place in the XI” - Aakash Chopra on Samson getting limited opportunities

While there has been plenty of debate over Samson not getting enough opportunities for India, former opener Aakash Chopra reckons that the Kerala stumper hasn’t utilized his chances all that well.

He also added that Samson is likely to remain on the sidelines as India already have multiple keeping options. Chopra told YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia on ‘TRS Clips’ recently:

“Sanju has a cult following. When he plays well, he makes batting look easy. He is pleasing to the eyes and took his team to the Ranji final, and IPL final. Got some opportunities for India but didn’t make the most of them. And this is a reality that fans do not understand. Sanju realises that he is going to get limited opportunities in the current set-up.”

“There is just no place in the XI. Ishan Kishan scored a double-century and yet was benched for the next few matches. When he did, he was asked to bat at No. 5. There isn’t a place. And it’s not because KL Rahul wasn’t available. Had he been available, he would have still sat out."

Amal Sudhakaran @amal_sachinism

Was one of the top name in the chart of most 6s & S/R.



Captaining Board President's XI against he scored a ton few yrs back. #SanjuSamson in the recently concluded Ranji trophy smashed 14 sixes & 29 fours in the 5 innings he batted, his S/R was 85+ (batted mainly at 5 and 6).Was one of the top name in the chart of most 6s & S/R.Captaining Board President's XI againsthe scored a ton few yrs back. #SanjuSamson in the recently concluded Ranji trophy smashed 14 sixes & 29 fours in the 5 innings he batted, his S/R was 85+ (batted mainly at 5 and 6).Was one of the top name in the chart of most 6s & S/R.Captaining Board President's XI against 🇱🇰 he scored a ton few yrs back. https://t.co/gzee0nwmZd

Samson has represented India in 11 ODIs and 17 T20Is, scoring 330 and 301 runs respectively. He has two fifties in one-dayers and one in T20Is.

Poll : 0 votes