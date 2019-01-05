Watch: Ajinkya Rahane's sharp reflexes get rid of Marnus Labuschagne at Sydney

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST News 435 // 05 Jan 2019, 14:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajinkya Rahane took a spectacular catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne

What's the story?

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took a spectacular catch to dismiss Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on the third day of the 'New Year's Test' at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Background

After opting to bat first on winning the toss at the SCG, Virat Kohli's men posted 622-7 (decl.) in their first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara made the major contributions with the willow for India, scoring 193 runs. His marathon knock, which lasted 9 hours, 8 minutes and 373 balls, comprised 22 boundaries.

Rishabh Pant's a quickfire century (159* off 189 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja's 81 off 114 balls towards the end took the Indian total past the 600-run mark. The hosts who began their first innings late on day two started the third day with 24 runs on the board in 10 overs.

The heart of the matter

On day three, Rahane, who usually occupies the slip position was placed at the mid-wicket area by Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper's tactic paid a rich dividend as Marnus Labuschagne was forced to hit a perfect inswinger off Mohammed Shami.

Rahane, who reacted quickly by diving towards his right-hand side took an absolute ripper to send Labuschagne back to the pavilion. Here is the video of the catch:

The Aussie batsman scored 38 runs that included seven fours during his 95 ball knock. As rain stopped any further proceedings, the hosts ended day three at 236-6. Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took one and two wickets respectively.

What's next?

Australia still trails India 386 runs in the first innings, with two days exciting action remaining in this fourth Test match. The Indian bowlers need to strike early on day four to have any chance of sealing this high-octane series 3-1.

Advertisement