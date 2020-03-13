Watch: Australia and New Zealand players skip handshake after the match; swap it with claps

In the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first and won the game by 71 runs. The entire series will be played behind closed doors due as a preventive measure against coronavirus. At the toss, both captains were caught in confusion when out of habit, they were about to shake hands before settling on fist bumps.

After the game, both the teams skipped shaking hands with one another and instead clapped. Watch the incident here:

Before the start of the match, Australia were faced with a major scare as Kane Richardson pulled out of the match due to a cough. He had been quarantined and tested for the coronavirus, but the result was negative and he returned to the field of play.

A handshake out of habit, and then a quick joke, between the skippers 🤝#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/QJcsA4Bv0X — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020

During the match, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson was seen climbing onto the stands to fetch the ball after Finch slammed a six. No spectators meant the fielders themselves had to collect the ball from the stands.

This was the first international cricket match to be played in an empty stadium. Earlier, the rest of the ODI series between India and South Africa was also decided to be played in empty stadiums, but the series has now been called off.