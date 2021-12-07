[Watch] "The best problem solver in cricket" - Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins describes his Ashes teammates 

Australia’s new Test captain Pat Cummins has described his Ashes teammates in an engaging video that he has shared on his YouTube channel. In the video, Cummins refers to Steve Smith as “the best problem solver in cricket” and describes David Warner as “fearless and brave”.

The traditional England-Australia rivalry will resume on Wednesday, December 8 with the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. While Australia have confirmed their playing XI, England have named a 12-member squad.

On Tuesday, Cummins shared a video on his YouTube channel, in which he shared his memories of the Ashes and hailed Australian legends like Steve Waugh, Mike Hussey, Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist.

In the second part of the video, Cummins spoke about his current teammates. He shared a description for everyone from Warner to Nathan Lyon. The Australian captain commented:

“I get to play with these modern heroes. Fighters like David Warner - so fearless and brave. Steve Smith, the best problem solver in cricket. His idiosyncrasies drive attacks mad. Marnus Labuschagne reminds me of a 10-year-old in the backyard wanting to play all day and night. Nathan Lyon, our GOAT, holding our bowling attack together.”

Cummins was named Australia’s new Test captain ahead of the Ashes after Tim Paine resigned from the post over a sexting controversy.

“We've got a pretty special side” - Pat Cummins confident of Australia’s Ashes chances

Speaking ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, Cummins asserted that he is confident of the team putting up a commanding performance in the series. According to him, Australia has some all-time greats in the current dressing room.

In a media interaction, the Aussie skipper said:

"I look around our team and we've got a pretty special side. We've got some of the greats of all time of Australian cricket in our changing room and when you get most of them clicking we're going to be a pretty tough team to beat.”

Cummins added:

"We get along really well and have a lot of fun, so hopefully a tight-knit group. We are enjoying our cricket and we're relentless when we have our chance to play.”

The 28-year-old was the leading wicket-taker during the previous Ashes in 2019. He claimed 29 scalps in five Tests at an average of 19.62.

Edited by Sai Krishna