[WATCH] Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto is dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 Chattogram Test 

Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto fell for a golden duck on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Thursday, December 15. After India posted 404 in their first innings, Bangladesh were looking to get off to a solid start. However, Mohammed Siraj jolted the hosts with the first ball of the innings.

The right-arm pacer bowled a good length ball outside off, which held its line. Shanto poked at the delivery without moving his feet and got a thick outside edge. Keeper Rishabh Pant completed the dismissal by taking a well-judged catch, diving to his left.

Bangladesh suffered another setback when Umesh Yadav cleaned up Yasir Ali for 4 off 17 balls. It was the perfect start for India after the batters took the team’s score from the overnight total of 278/6 to 404 all out.

Resuming his innings on 82*, Shreyas Iyer fell early in the day as he was cleaned up by Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain for 86. The batter enjoyed a lot of luck on Day 1 of the Chattogram Test as he was dropped on a couple of occasions.

Towards the end of the day’s play, one of the deliveries from Hossain even clipped the stumps. One of the bails briefly came off, but settled back in place, leaving Bangladesh frustrated.

A change of day, however, brought about a change in fortunes for the hosts as they knocked over Shreyas before he could do much damage. The Indian batter’s 192-ball knock featured 10 fours.

Ashwin, Kuldeep thwart Bangladesh after Shreyas’ early exit

Bangladesh would have been hopeful of restricting India to under 350 after sending back Shreyas cheaply. However, India’s spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav batted with great resolve, adding a crucial 92 runs for the eighth-wicket partnership.

Ashwin brought up his 13th Test half-century before eventually perishing for 58 off 113 balls. He hit two fours and two sixes; his fine innings ending when he was stumped off Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Kuldeep was next to go, trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam for 40 off 114 balls.

#TeamIndia all out for 404 in the first innings.

Half-centuries for Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86) & Ashwin Ravi (58)

Valuable 40s from Rishabh Pant (46) and Kuldeep Yadav (40)

@mdsirajofficial into the attack gets a wicket on the first delivery.

India’s innings ended on 404 when Siraj (4) was sent back by Mehidy. The latter finished with 4/112 from 31.5 overs, while Taijul claimed 4/133 in 46 overs.

