Watch: Brian Lara’s six in the Bushfire Bash had fans asking for more 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 09 Feb 2020, 19:46 IST

Bushfire Cricket Bash â Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI
Bushfire Cricket Bash – Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI





One of the most legendary batsmen cricket has seen, Brian Lara turned out for Ricky Ponting's XI against Adam Gilchrist's XI in the Bushfire Cricket Bash in Melbourne. The elegant southpaw sent fans down the memory lane again when he hit a boundary off a cover drive in the charity match earlier today. Cricket Australia's (CA) official Twitter handle shared the video clip on their social media profile. 


Lara came to bat after Ponting opted out from the middle after retiring after getting a start. The 50-year-old West Indian scored an unbeaten 30 before retiring and making way for the other batsmen.


The Bushfire Cricket Bash was played to raise funds for the devastating bushfires that have been killing thousands of animals in Australia. The game was initially supposed to be held in Sydney on Saturday but due to rain threat, had to be shifted the next day in Melbourne.


Besides Ponting and Lara, some other legends that played the match were - Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Brett Lee, Courtney Walsh and others.

Sachin Tendulkar, the coach for Ponting XI batted for an over in the innings break, where he faced Australia's women cricketer and star all-rounder Ellyse Perry and hit a boundary in the very first ball he faced.

Published 09 Feb 2020, 19:46 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara
