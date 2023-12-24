[Watch] “Cut out half of the Indian team by accident” – Alyssa Healy responds hilariously on turning cameraperson for champions India after Test match

Australia Women captain Alyssa Healy opened up on her role as a cameraperson for champions India Women after the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 24. The reaction came as Healy clicked a picture of Indian players in front of the ‘champions’ banner, which went viral on the internet.

Sharing the video, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote:

“Spirit of Cricket. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy on that gesture to click a special moment, ft. Team India.”

In a clip, Healy, who recently became full-time Australia Women's skipper, said at the post-match press conference:

“Wasn’t my camera, I was just pushing the cameraman back. So, I thought give them one more opportunity to get up there nice and close, but I actually cut out half of the Indian team by accident. So, I don’t think they’ll be using it now.”

For the unversed, India Women won the Test by eight wickets to register their first-ever victory against Australia Women.

“You can ask me the same question at the end of the six white-ball games”– Alyssa Healy shifts her attention to T20I and ODIs against India Women

Alyssa Healy seemingly looked unfazed and said that the visitors will now focus their attention on the upcoming T20I and ODI series against India Women. She was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia:

"Maybe you can ask me that same question (about Australia’s era of dominance) at the end of the six white-ball games to see how we're going and we can answer that.”

Healy added:

"We're playing some really good cricket – I'm not too concerned about where we're at and I think these next six games probably give us a better indication about how we're tracking, but also what we might need to improve on."

Australia Women have never lost a bilateral ODI and T20I series in India. They won the ODI series 3-0 in 2017/18 and the T20I series 4-1 in 2022/23 on their last tours, respectively.

Australia Women's tour of India:

December 21-24, Only Test: India win by eight wickets

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

