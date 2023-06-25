[Watch] David Warner plays cricket with his daughter ahead of second Ashes 2023 Test

Ahead of the crucial second Ashes 2023 Test against England, Australian opener David Warner was spotted enjoying quality time with his family.

Warner was recently spotted playing cricket in the nets at Lord's alongside his daughter, Indi Rae. He was seen bowling to the seven-year-old. The cricket star's wife, Candice Warner shared an Instagram story on Saturday, June 24, giving fans a glimpse of the practice session featuring the father-daughter duo.

In a post shared by Candice on Instagram, Warner can also be seen facing his daughter's bowling in the nets. The cricketer enjoyed a fun-filled morning at the Home of Cricket with his loved ones.

David Warner is expected to play a major role for Australia in the Ashes 2023 series. However, the southpaw failed to get going in the opening encounter, registering scores of 9 and 36.

Although Warner couldn't get going with the bat, Australia managed to eke out a thrilling two-wicket victory over England. The visitors successfully chased a 281-run target to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

David Warner will next be seen in action on June 28

Australia and England will resume their battle on Wednesday, June 28, as they lock horns in the second Test of the Ashes 2023. The contest will take place at the Lord's in London.

The hosts will aim to bounce back after failing to cross the line in the first fixture. Australia, on the other hand, would want to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into this encounter.

Warner has a decent record at Lord's in red-ball format. The swashbuckling opener has mustered 129 runs to his name in four innings, with a best knock of 83.

Furthermore, the contest between David Warner and Stuart Broad has also captivated the fans. However, the pacer has dominated the proceedings so far, dismissing the batter 15 times in Test cricket.

