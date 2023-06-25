"There’s a lot of hard work that we know we need to do" - Nathan Lyon not getting complacent after winning 1st Ashes Test

Australia's record-breaking off-spinner Nathan Lyon insisted that they have areas they can still get better at in the ongoing Ashes series. The veteran spinner also underlined that Australia must focus on what they are doing instead of concentrating on England's approach.

Australia prevailed by two wickets in a thrilling first Test at Edgbaston as Lyon and Pat Cummins left England dazed with an unbroken 55-run stand. From a precarious 227-8, Australia scored the required 55 runs to win with ease.

The premier finger spinner admitted that Edgbaston Test will go down as an incredible fixture, but knows Australia have plenty of work to do to win the series. As quoted by The Daily Mail, the 36-year-old stated:

"It's business as usual for us. We can’t control what they’re doing, we’ll sit down as a team and we’ve identified the areas we believe we need to get better at. (Edgbaston) was an absolutely incredible Test match and to be a part of that was extremely special. It’s going to go down as one of the best Test matches I’ve ever played in. There’s a lot of hard work that we know we need to do."

Lyon was arguably the difference between the two sides in the opening Test, claiming eight wickets in the match.

"100 consecutive Test matches for anyone is a pretty special feat" - Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ahead of playing his 100th successive Test, Nathan Lyon acknowledged that it's a very special feat and feels he will look back on it when he retires.

"It'll be extremely special. 100 consecutive Test matches for anyone is a pretty special feat," said Lyon. "I hate talking about myself but that’s one record I’m extremely proud of. Especially being a bowler and No11 batter that you’re able to get that feat done and tick off 100 consecutive games, that’s something that I’ll be extremely proud of when it happens and more importantly when my career is done."

Australia and England played out a draw the last time an Ashes Test took place at Lord's.

